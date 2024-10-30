Every Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Signing: Ranked From Worst to Best
The Erik ten Hag era is over at Manchester United after lackluster performances and mediocre results finally drained the patience of the club's ownership group.
No team in the Premier League bar Chelsea spent more money in the transfer market than Manchester United since ten Hag's arrival in the summer of 2022.
The Dutchman was involved in the club's transfer strategy. During his tenure, United signed 21 players to reinforce its squad. North of $750 million was spent in a little over two years on the acquisition of players, with a significant number of them failing to meet expectations.
Here's the 21 signings of the Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United ranked from worst to best.
21. Antony
The reported $108 million paid for the Brazilian winger makes him the second most expensive transfer in Manchester United's history behind Paul Pogba.
Antony has only found the back of the net five times in the Premier League since his arrival to Old Trafford in Aug. 2022. Ten Hag was adamant on the signing of his former Ajax player, but fast forward two years and the Brazilian hasn't made a single start this season in the Premier League.
Overall, this is viewed by many as one of the worst transfers in Premier League history.
20. Mason Mount
Signed from Chelsea for a reported $75.7 million in the summer of 2023, Mason Mount has missed more games than he's played for Manchester United.
Injuries have completely hampered his career at Old Trafford, but even when healthy he's failed to make an impact on the pitch starting just seven games for United in the EPL.
The form he displayed in Chelsea's Champions League winning run has been MIA since his transfer, failing to live up to the No. 7 shirt that's been worn by many United legends.
19. Jack Butland
The first of three consecutive goalkeepers on the list. Butland was signed as a backup and didn't play a single game with United in his semester long loan spell from Crystal Place in 2023.
18. Altay Bayındır
The Turkish goalkeeper is André Onana's backup and has featured in just one game for the Red Devils in the FA Cup against Newport County.
17. Martin Dubravka
Ten Hag loaned Dubravka from Newcastle in his first transfer window with the club to serve as David de Gea's cover. He made two appearances in the Carabao Cup before returning to the Magpies less than six-months after the beginning of his loan.
16. Sergio Reguilón
One of the most forgettable signings of the ten Hag era. The Spaniard was an emergency signing thanks to often injured left-backs: Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.
Reguilón signed a season-long loan deal from Tottenham and made 12 appearances for United before the club decided to terminate his loan halfway through the 2023-24 season.
15. Tyrell Malacia
The first signing ten Hag made in charge of the club started his career at Old Trafford with a lot of promise until he slowly but surely faded... a metaphor for ten Hag's tenure with United.
Malacia was signed to supply cover for the often sidelined Luke Shaw but in his almost two-and-a-half years at the club he's perhaps been the only player more injury prone than Shaw.
He's made 14 EPL starts for United and hasn't featured in a game since May. His injuries are the reason why United had to look for emergency signings like Reguilón and Sofyan Amrabat.
14. Wout Weghorst
Signed in the aftermath of the highly scrutinized departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Weghorst had a tall task to replace CR7, even past his peak.
The Netherlands international who was fresh off scoring a brace in the final minutes of the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal vs. Argentina, only managed that same amount of goals in his six-month loan with United encompassing 31 appearances. He failed to score in 17 Premier League caps for the club and looked in over his head during his brief tenure.
13. Casemiro
Yet another rash big money signing. Casemiro wasn't even in the plans until United's months long pursuit of Frenkie de Jong failed.
The former Real Madrid midfield anchor had a strong start to his career with United and was pivotal to a top four finish and a Carabao Cup title in his first season.
Perhaps nothing encapsulates the Brazilian's current situation better than what pundit and former Liverpool player, Jamie Carragher, said about him at the tail end of last season.
12. Sofyan Amrabat
Manchester United paid a season-long loan fee of over $10 million for the Moroccan who ten Hag knew from his time at FC Utrecht.
Amrabat's stock grew after a wonderful performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but it became evident from the start of his United career that he was not a player well suited for the pace, intensity and physicality of the Premier League.
He only made 10 EPL starts but was a usual in the team's cup games, finishing his career with the Red Devils on a high playing very well in the 2–1 victory over Manchester City in last May's FA Cup final.
11. Marcel Sabitzer
Sabitzer was another emergency signing following Christian Eriksen's ankle injury at the start of 2023.
Signed on loan from Bayern Munich, the Austrian was decent but nothing special in his 18 games during his only semester with the club.
He left without shame nor glory to Borussia Dortmund where he played a key role in the team's run to last season's Champions League final.
10. Joshua Zirkzee
Ten Hag turning to Zirkzee as United were on the market for a big name striker was borderline insulting to the fans of the club.
A year after the club opted not to pursue Harry Kane and struggled to score goals consistently, the decision to turn to the self described "nine and a half" striker that routinely looks to drop back and participate in buildup or look for assists rather than be a scoring threat in the box is questionable.
Zirkzee can still improve and grow to be a solid player for the club, but his one goal in 13 games to begin his United career isn't what the fans were looking for.
9. Manuel Ugarte
Ugarte failed to showcase his Sporting Lisbon form in his lone season with PSG and last summer Manchester United came calling.
It's still very early, but his performance in the 0–3 defeat to Tottenham in late September raised concerns over the Uruguayan's ability to succeed in England.
Signed to hopefully take over from Casemiro as United's midfield anchor, Ugarte will be hoping the reports of Ruben Amorim's, his former manager, imminent arrival to Old Trafford are true.
8. Matthijs de Ligt
The former Ajax captain was pivotal for ten Hag in almost reaching the UEFA Champions League final in 2019; however, his first months at Old Trafford are concerning.
There's a reason de Ligt failed to find a long-term home both at Juventus and at Bayern Munich. He's looked as if he lacks confidence, constantly being nervy on the ball and lacking concentration at pivotal moments.
Although he still has plenty of potential, he needs to improve in basic areas if he's to become a player worthy of a big club like the majority of world soccer thought he'd be. The penalty he gave away against West Ham proved to be the final nail in the coffin of ten Hag's Manchester United career.
7. Leny Yoro
The fact that a player that hasn't played a single minute in an official match for United is this high speaks volumes on the shortcomings of ten Hag's transfer strategy.
The 18-year-old was targeted by many of Europe's biggest clubs, but in the end United won the race for the Frenchman.
A preseason injury has postponed his United debut but there's no doubt about Yoro's immense potential.
6. Naussair Mazraoui
Signed as a clear replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it's been a respectable start for the Moroccan with the Red Devils.
The former Bayern Munich player has already shown his versatility, playing in different positions and being serviceable in each of them.
5. Rasmus Højlund
Despite only nine Serie A goals for Atalanta, Manchester United unloaded a reported $92 million for the Denmark international in the summer of 2023.
At just 20-years-old, the expectations to lead the attack and become the lethal striker United's been lacking for years now were extremely unfair. Højlund isn't ready for that responsibility but his 16 goals across all competitions in his first season with the club were encouraging signs of what he can grow to become.
He'd do well to have a more experienced striker to learn from at the club, which makes Zirkzee's signing all the more confusing.
4. André Onana
Coming off a UCL final appearance with Inter Milan, Onana had a nightmare start to his United career. Blunders, mistakes, nerves, everything that could go wrong seemed to go wrong for the Cameroon goalkeeper.
However, as the season continued it became clear that Onana simply needed to get over the mental hurdle his start was mired in.
Now, he's arguably been the best player on the team this season. A reliable piece to build on for the future.
3. Johnny Evans
Almost a decade after leaving the club, Evans returned on a free transfer last season in the midst of injuries to United's back line and was arguably the team's best defender.
The 36-year-old center back was so good the club rewarded him with a contract extension. He's one of the few leaders on the team and continues to put in solid performances when called upon. His fight, tenacity, heart and passion for the club are things that plenty of the more high regarded players on the squad should learn to emulate.
2. Christian Eriksen
It's true that Eriksen isn't the player that dominated the Premier League during his Tottenham days anymore, but ten Hag's decision to bring him on a free transfer was one of the best of his United tenure.
He's probably the most composed player in possession along with being one of the most technically gifted. At 32-years-old, the midfielder is still playing an incredibly high number of minutes, as United have failed to find other alternatives that provide his quality.
His experience is also useful for players like Kobbie Mainoo to learn from.
1. Lisandro Martínez
No, it hasn't all been perfect and yes, he still must improve in different areas. However, when healthy and in form, Lisandro Martínez can play at the level of the world's best center-backs.
He can be rash and prone to mistakes but his competitiveness is second to none. He's also one of the best ball-playing center-backs on the planet and could be a staple of United's defense for years to come.
A bright spot in an otherwise very gray transfer legacy ten Hag leaves behind at Manchester United.