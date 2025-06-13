Florian Wirtz: Bayern Munich Chief Explains How Liverpool Won Record-Breaking Transfer Race
Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has admitted the Bundesliga side could not have afforded to compete with Liverpool in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.
The Bundesliga champions publicly courted Wirtz earlier this summer and appeared to be leading the race for his signature, only for Liverpool to emerge, seemingly out of nowhere, to establish themselves as favourites.
After several rejected bids, Liverpool have now agreed a deal to sign Wirtz for a whopping €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million)—making Wirtz the most expensive sale in Bundesliga history and setting him up to break the Premier League transfer record if all add-ons are met.
“I don’t know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool now seems to have to pay,” Eberl told Sky Sports Germany.
“It was clear, the entire club communicated that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern. Everyone was involved, everyone was at the table. But Florian then decided otherwise, even though the discussions were very good.
“Everyone was at the table. But Florian decided otherwise. That’s how it is in the transfer market.”
While Eberl did not hide his disappointment towards missing out on Wirtz’s signature, he insisted Bayern are strong enough to cope without the Germany international.
“In the first step, you say, ‘Damn’,” Eberl said of his reaction. “But one door closes, another opens.
“Now we’ll reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. He’s an exceptional player. But I always say this: We already have exceptional players at our stadium—Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich and all the others. It would have been a good fit if another exceptional player had joined us.
“But now we’re trying to find another outstanding player to help us succeed. I’m sure we’ll have a very strong squad.”
Reports suggest it is Nico Williams of Athletic Club who has emerged as Bayern’s preferred transfer target.