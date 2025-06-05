Florian Wirtz Drops Huge Hint Over Potential Liverpool Transfer
Florian Wirtz appeared to hint at his excitement about a potential summer transfer to Liverpool when directly asked by a reporter while on international duty.
Manchester City and Bayern Munich were both keen on Wirtz, with links to Real Madrid also existing for some time and fuelled by Xabi Alonso’s accession as head coach in the Spanish capital.
But Liverpool more recently entered the scene and have been in pole position for his signature ever since it was revealed Anfield is Wirtz’s preferred destination.
No deal is yet to be agreed—Liverpool’s best offer so far falls short of Leverkusen’s enormous asking price—but the player himself is on board and things are thought to be moving towards a resolution.
Following Germany’s 2–1 defeat to Portugal in Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League semi-final, a game in which Wirtz scored his country’s goal, the attacking midfielder was quizzed on his future as he walked through the media mixed zone.
While filming, Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele called out, “Excited for Liverpool, Florian?”
Wirtz looked across as he moved past and gave a momentary nod of the head, as if to signal: “Yes”.
In Germany, earlier this week, BILD reported that Wirtz has already agreed a five-year contract with Liverpool until 2030. Both the Premier League champions and Leverkusen are said to want to “finalise the transfer as quickly as possible”—but on their own terms.
Liverpool’s current offer worth €130 million (£109.4 million, $148.5 million) would already be a new club record for them. Leverkusen are hoping to get as much as €150 million (£126.2 million, $171.3 million) from their biggest talent since Kai Havertz was sold to Chelsea in 2020.
In recent days, Wirtz has spoken out against reports that had claimed he is demanding to be assigned Liverpool’s number 10 shirt, which already belongs to Alexis Mac Allister. He denied that to be the case, insisting that he has “respect” for every player.
Wirtz was not the only person asked about Liverpool’s transfer interest. Rudi Völler, the national team director, spoke to DAZN about the young midfielder’s future.
“It’s no secret that he’d like to go to Liverpool,” Völler explained. “I know the clubs are negotiating with each other. [It‘s] often the case that it takes a while until an agreement is finally reached.”
Völler added: “Of course, in the end, you have the feeling it will go through. Florian Wirtz has proven that he is a very, very valuable player. Not only for Bayer Leverkusen, but also for the national team. That’s why he costs a few euros more.”