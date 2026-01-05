Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike Given Same Injury Diagnosis Ahead of Huge Arsenal Clash
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that Hugo Ekitiké and Florian Wirtz have both been suffering from muscular issues during their first experience of English football’s frenetic festive schedule, yet the hope is that both will feature in Thursday’s hefty clash against Arsenal.
Slot was forced to leave Ekitiké out of his squad altogether for Sunday’s trip to Fulham. The Frenchman had simply played too many matches in quick succession after being left as Liverpool’s only senior centre forward in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak.
Ekitiké was part of the Liverpool group which flew to London on the weekend but had to be rested after the outcome of his medical tests became known. “He felt something during the MRI scan and we got the results when we were flying,” Slot revealed in his postmatch press conference.
“We were hoping it was a bit of DOMS [delayed onset muscle soreness], which he also had.”
“It’s not a big surprise he gets a bit of DOMS,” Slot added. “We were hoping it would be DOMS and we could have used him as a sub but, unfortunately, we saw a bit more and couldn’t take a risk.”
The Liverpool boss was optimistic that Ekitiké would be fit enough to feature this midweek, telling Sky Sports “hopefully [he’ll be] back for the Arsenal game.”
Wirtz started the 2–2 draw with Fulham, scoring his second goal in three games, despite being a fitness doubt heading into the fixture. As Slot explained: “Florian had the same last week when we put him in an MRI scan and it was only DOMS. He didn’t have anything but he is also for the first time experiencing this programme.
“If I don’t have that many players, I would like the ones I do have available and play them as many minutes as I can realistically. That’s what I tried to do today.”
Liverpool Injuries for Arsenal Clash
Slot has taken to bemoaning Liverpool’s number of injuries, but the figures don’t quite stack up with his complaints.
Isak’s absence is the most glaring omission, yet his failure to perform anywhere near his £125 million ($169.2 million) price tag—until the kick of the ball which ironically led to his broken leg—ensures that it’s not quite as significant as it perhaps could have been.
The main issue of Isak’s injury is the strain it’s putting on Ekitiké. The same principle applies for Giovanni Leoni. The teenage centre back was never likely to start against Arsenal at the Emirates, but his ACL tear in September has denied Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté any real respite. Both defenders will likely marshal Liverpool’s backline in north London on Thursday having already started all 20 Premier League fixtures this season.
There are still doubts over Joe Gomez’s availability while Wataru Endo remains sidelined with an ankle problem.
Egypt’s participation in the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations has also robbed Liverpool of Mohamed Salah.