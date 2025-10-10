‘Where I Have to Be’—Florian Wirtz Reveals Favourite Position
Liverpool star Florian Wirtz has admitted he feels at his best when playing in a central role, with his role in Arne Slot’s starting lineup under scrutiny after an underwhelming start to the season.
Expectations were sky high for the £116 million ($154.6 million) man following his blockbuster switch to Anfield over the summer, but he already finds himself the subject of harsh criticism having failed to impress for his new employers.
Wirtz has failed to register a goal or assist in nine competitive appearances for Liverpool this season and the Reds are struggling to know how to best utilise the Germany international. Slot has used him as both an attacking midfielder and left winger, neither yielding successful results so far.
Questions persist over Wirtz’s best role within the current Liverpool setup but the player himself is certain of his strongest position.
During an interview with Sky Sports, Wirtz revealed his preferred role when discussing former youth coaches Martin Heck and Markus Daun, who helped his development at FC Köln when he was a teenager.
“[Heck] was just always there for us, motivated us, especially for me,” said Wirtz. “He gave me the freedom on the pitch. He put me in the position where I have to be, like behind the striker on the No.10 and just gave me the freedom.
“Markus was the same. There I was even captain in the second year in the Under-17s. They were coaches that gave me the confidence that I need, that I can just play my own game and be the best version of myself.”
The 22-year-old has most readily been deployed as an attacking midfielder throughout his fledgling career and it appears his most natural position for Liverpool. Playing in behind Hugo Ekitiké or Alexander Isak should prove prosperous in the long-term.
Of course, integrating Wirtz and his attacking mindset has somewhat upset the balance for Liverpool, who are struggling with defensive cohesion and organisation right now. They have lost their last three matches and have played well below the standards they set last season.
However, if used properly, Wirtz has the potential to be the difference-maker for Liverpool moving forward.