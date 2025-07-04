Fluminense vs. Al Hilal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Fluminense and Al Hilal clash in the first quarterfinals matchup of the Club World Cup after both teams delivered huge upsets in the round of 16.
El Flu gave Inter Milan a taste of their own medicine with a stellar defensive display that frustrated the Italians. Renato Gaúcho struck early and then played a mature, well-structured game defensively, until a late second goal clinched their spot in the quarterfinals over the Champions League finalists.
Only hours later, Al Hilal emerged victorious from the best game of the Club World Cup so far, edging Premier League giants Manchester City 4–3 in an extra-time thriller. The individual quality of Simone Inzaghi’s men was on full display as well as their resilience, trading punches with one of the best teams in the world on their way to the biggest upset of the summer to date.
Both teams are yet to lose a single game in the Club World Cup and have competed admirably against top European sides. Now, in the only quarterfinals tie without a European team, El Flu and Al Hilal will feel confident about their chances of being among the final four teams in the tournament.
The winners of this tie will face either Chelsea or Palmeiras in the semifinals.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Club World Cup quarterfinals matchup.
What Time Does Fluminense vs. Al Hilal Kick-Off?
- Location: Orlando, United States
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
- Date: Friday, July 4
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Danny Makkelie
Fluminense vs. Al Hilal Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Fluminense and Al Hilal.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Fluminense
Al Hilal
Inter Milan 0–2 Fluminense - 6/30/25
Man City 3–4 Al Hilal - 6/30/25
Mamelodi Sundowns 0–0 Fluminense - 6/25/25
Al Hilal 2–0 Pachuca – 6/27/25
Fluminense 4–2 Ulsan HD - 6/21/25
RB Salzburg 0–0 Al Hilal – 6/22/25
Fluminense 0–0 Borussia Dortmund - 6/17/25
Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hilal – 6/18/25
Internacional 0–2 Fluminense - 6/2/25
Al Hilal 2–0 Al Qadisiyah – 5/26/25
How to Watch Fluminense vs. Al Hilal on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN
United States
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Fluminense Team News
Gaúcho deployed a back three against Inter for the first time all tournament, mirroring the Italians’ system. Against Al Hilal, Fluminense could revert back to their traditional 4-2-3-1.
Jhon Arias was the best player on the pitch vs. Inter and will command the attack as he’s done all tournament, with Germán Cano, one of the deadliest center forwards in South America in recent years, looking to add another knockout stage goal.
Starting left back Renê picked up his second yellow card in consecutive games and will miss the quarterfinals. Colombian Gabriel Fuentes will likely serve as his replacement in the XI.
Martinelli suffered a knock last time out but appears to have escaped any serious injury. If he’s able, he’ll most likely start and partner Hércules in the midfield double-pivot.
Fluminense Predicted Lineup vs. Al Hilal
Fluminense Predicted Lineup vs. Al Hilal (4-2-3-1): Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Freytes, Fuentes; Martinelli, Hércules; Arias, Nonato, Canobbio; Cano
Al Hilal Team News
Al Hilal went punch-for-punch with one of the best team’s in the world over the past decade last time out and they did so without tinkering with their formation and attacking system. If they didn’t change against City, why would they do now vs. Fluminense?
Club captain and one of the best wingers in the world outside of European leagues Salem Al Dawsari is out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Fellow Saudi Arabia international Mohamed Kanno replaced him in the lineup vs. Man City and seems poised to do so again in the quarterfinals.
Aleksandar Mitrović remains out injured, but former Brasileirão striker Marcos Leonardo bagged a brace in the quarterfinals and will lead the line vs. a team he’s already scored against in his career.
Former European soccer talents Kalidou Koulibaly, João Cancelo and Renan Lodi were stellar vs. City and will command the back line. In front of them, the duo of Rúben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić will look to dictate the game from midfield in favor of Inzaghi’s impressive side.
Al Hilal Predicted Lineup vs. Fluminense
Al Hilal Predicted Lineup vs. Fluminense (4-2-3-1): Bono; Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al-Harbi, Lodi; N. Al-Dawsari, Neves, Kanno; Milinković-Savić; Malcom, Leonardo
Fluminense vs. Al Hilal Score Prediction
It’s a match of contrasting styles where individual talent from both teams will likely make the difference on who advances to the semifinals.
In little time, Inzaghi already has his fingerprints all over this Al Hilal side while they still carry the same fundamental possession-based style that led them to the 2023–24 Saudi Pro League title.
On the other hand, Gaúcho is a manager that cares very little about possession if it doesn’t lead to attacking actions. His teams play a direct style that thrives in transitions and incisive passes to find space behind the lines.
Al Hilal will likely have more of the ball but scoring opportunities will be split evenly between both sides. The match has all the makings to be attractive for viewers with plenty of action in both areas. But in the end, Al Hilal have been a half-step better than El Flu all tournament and they’ll end up as the first semifinalists of the Club World Cup.
Prediction: Fluminense 2–3 Al Hilal
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.