Forgotten Man Utd Star ‘in Talks’ With Champions League Contender

André Onana could permanently leave Manchester United for former club Inter when the summer arrives, following reported “talks” between his representatives and the Serie A giants.

According to the Daily Mail, members of his entourage have travelled to Milan to discuss “a number of potential deals,” with Inter one of those clubs. The possibility is that he is sold back to the Nerazzurri by United to replace Yann Sommer, who is 37 and out of contact this coming summer.

Onana hasn’t played for the Red Devils since the humiliation of a shock Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Grimsby Town in August. By that stage, he had already lost his Premier League starting place to Altay Bayındır, while a loan to Turkish club Trabzonspor came quickly after up-and-coming Belgian stopper Senne Lammens was brought to Old Trafford on summer Deadline Day.

Will André Onana Ever Play for Man Utd Again?

As things stand, it seems unlikely.

Even if Inter doesn’t prove to be his landing spot, the news that multiple “potential deals” are up for discussion should give the Cameroon international enough options that he won’t end up back in Manchester beyond the summer. Returning wouldn’t necessarily be bad—Onana was considered among the best in the world less than three years ago—but it seems clear the club has moved on.

Around £18.2 million ($25.2 million) was invested to sign Lammens from Royal Antwerp. That is only a fraction of the £47.2 million committed to buying Onana from Inter in the summer of 2023, when his arrival was intended to revolutionise the way United played under the guidance of then manager Erik ten Hag, but still considerable for a goalkeeper.

The Belgian, who has been tipped to emulate Thibaut Courtois, is only 23 and therefore very young for someone in the position. Lammens has provided a steady, if unspectacular, pair of hands after an erratic couple of years and is earning his established No. 1 status.

Onana had his highs as Manchester United’s starting goalkeeper, often pulling off incredible saves. But, for every world class stop—including three Premier League Save of the Month awards, there were high-profile errors that have stuck longer in the memory.

Andre Onana’s best saves for Man Utd ✨ pic.twitter.com/C4kPLzhhFB — Premier League (@premierleague) September 11, 2025

André Onana’s Man Utd Career by Numbers

102 appearances

150 goals conceded

24 clean sheets

1 trophy

Which Clubs Could André Onana Join?

Italy would be a good fit for Onana. His sole season with Inter culminated in playing in the Champions League final and earned him 23rd place in the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Recent reports that Mike Maignan has agreed a new contract with AC Milan takes that hitherto possible option off the table, but Napoli have encountered injury issues with Alex Meret this season and Juventus might believe they can upgrade on Michele Di Gregorio. Roma’s Mile Svilar is being linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, which would create a void to fill.

AC Milan look set to lock down current No. 1 Mike Maignan. | Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Less viable options within Europe are Barcelona, where Onana spent five years from the age of 14, and Paris Saint-Germain. The Premier League is more financially attractive, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United perhaps the biggest clubs most likely to be after a new goalkeeper.

Saudi Arabia could always be an option, although the four leading teams—Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ahli—all have established starting goalkeepers as it stands.

Major League Soccer may not be appealing enough right now.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER