‘You Have to Fight’—Former Chelsea Favourite Threatens to Haunt Blues in Champions League Reunion

Former Chelsea centre back David Luiz defended his previous record of haunting the Blues and tried to look past those previous battles to a happy reunion in the Champions League this week.

Luiz amassed 248 appearances across two spells between 2011 and 2019. The enigmatic Brazilian defender is set to return to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening with Cypriot outfit Pafos in the penultimate round of league phase fixtures, inspiring memories of his previous clashes with the Blues.

Two years at Paris Saint-Germain split Luiz’s spells at Chelsea. The fates would conspire to pit the Brazilian against his former employers in the Champions League last 16 twice. It was Luiz’s goal at the Bridge which knocked Chelsea out in 2015 before he played the full 180 minutes across both legs of a 4–2 aggregate triumph the following year.

Across his seven clashes with Chelsea, Luiz has only lost once. The 38-year-old was sent off for Arsenal on his most recent trip to west London—though the Gunners still conspired to wangle their way to a 2–2 draw—yet his last match against the Blues was at an empty Wembley Stadium for the 2020 FA Cup final. Luiz, once again, would come out on top.

David Luiz won six trophies at Chelsea. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

“I always had to do my job, you know?” Luiz replied with a broad smile when this record of ruin was put to him ahead of another capital clash. “My family has to eat, I have to pay my bills, and when you are working for something, you have to fight.”

Luiz will undoubtedly be fighting once more for Pafos as the relative minnows maintain their hopes of qualification for the knockout playoffs. Yet, the cult figure was more keen to reminisce about the times he spent playing in blue rather than against them.

David Luiz’s Record Against Chelsea

David Luiz Team (Venue) Competition Result for Luiz PSG (H) Champions League R16 1st Leg 1–1 Draw PSG (A) Champions League R16 2nd Leg 2–2 Draw (PSG win on away goals) PSG (H) Champions League R16 1st Leg 2–1 Win PSG (A) Champions League R16 2nd Leg 2–1 Win (4–2 aggregate win) Arsenal (H) Premier League 1–2 Loss Arsenal (A) Premier League 2–2 Draw Arsenal (N) FA Cup Final 2–1 Win

David Luiz Looking Forward to Chelsea Reunion

David Luiz won the 2012 Champions League with Chelsea. | Ian MacNicolGetty Images

“It’s a gift from God to be back here again,” Luiz told assembled media this week. “I had the opportunity to be back in Europe again, and then God was great with me again, put Pafos in the Champions League, and now we are here playing against Chelsea.

“I have seen some familiar faces, and this kind of connection is what makes this place special.”

Luiz won six trophies across his seven seasons for Chelsea, including the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich in the Bavarian giants’ own stadium.

“The best moment of my career, for sure, was the night in Munich,” he beamed, looking back at that unexpected glory. “It was a special night for everybody, and I’m never going to forget it. In this stadium? I have many great memories. My first goal here against Man Utd was amazing. It made me understand what Chelsea is.”

