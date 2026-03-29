Four Changes Tottenham Must Make To Avoid Relegation After Igor Tudor Departure

For some, this was a predictable outcome.

Igor Tudor has failed to see out his short-term contract at Tottenham Hotspur, lasting just seven games and 44 days in north London before his departure was confirmed by the club on Sunday.

The Croat replaced the mightily unpopular Thomas Frank with Spurs five points clear of the drop, and enjoying the buffer of several teams below them in the table. He departs after claiming just a single Premier League point with the Lilywhites sunk further into the mire.

Now, just a point separates the Europa League holders from an apocalyptic fate.

The decision-makers in north London don’t yet know which direction to turn, but Tudor’s position was deemed untenable after last week’s 3–0 defeat to a direct relegation rival, Nottingham Forest.

Whomever they opt to replace the mourning Croat has the unenviable task of keeping a club that perceives itself to be capable of breaking bread with Europe’s elite in the top flight. Here’s what Tottenham must do to avoid the drop after letting go of their interim manager.

1. Learn From Tudor Mistake

Tudor lasted just 44 days. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Tudor arrived in N17 with plenty of sceptics, and those who claimed the 47-year-old was destined to fail because he “doesn’t know our game!”, the English one, that is, will undoubtedly be lapping up a grand sense of vindication right now.

And while the issues at Tottenham transcend merely the figure on the touchline, the club would be wise to acknowledge the error they made in appointing Tudor.

They trusted a recommendation of ex-sporting director Fabio Paratici, and believed the immediate impact Tudor has made elsewhere, not just in Italy, but in France with Marseille, too, would be felt in north London.

But it wasn’t to be. Tudor’s failure wasn’t solely down to a lack of Premier League nous, but given the situation Spurs are in, it’d seem wise to appoint a coach with either intimate knowledge of the club itself, or their current predicament.

They shouldn’t panic themselves into bringing forward the appointment of their next ’project’ manager. Instead, they would be better advised to run it back with Ryan Mason or try to tempt Robbie Keane over from Ferencváros. Swallowing your pride and trusting Sean Dyche, who got Everton out of the mire in 2022–23, wouldn’t be the worst idea either.

Now is not the time for Adi Hütter to enjoy his first experience of the English top flight.

2. Empower Broken Squad

A thousand yard stare. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thomas Frank sapped the life out of a squad that entered 2025–26 riding a wave of momentum after that glorious night in the Europa League final.

The Dane’s soccer was turgid and bereft of courage, with Tudor constantly hinting throughout his brief reign that his players needed to shed their “bad habits” to stop the rot. The interim was unable to overcome all of Frank’s bad, and the next incumbent will surely struggle to facilitate a complete overhaul.

While there were at least positive moments under Tudor, most notably against Liverpool and Atlético Madrid (when everyone had the correct footwear) this remains a broken Tottenham squad without reliable leadership.

There was a sense that Tudor’s no-nonsense style wasn’t ideal for the vulnerable Lilywhites, who instead need some tender loving care. Harry Redknapp would’ve been the ideal solution 10 years ago, but the venerated former manager has been out of the game since 2017, and is more concerned with horses and reality television than soccer, even if he’d love to take the job on.

This is a talented enough group of players to stay up; there’s no doubt about that, but they’ve got to swiftly rediscover their love for a sport that’s been merciless to them as of late. Empowerment is key for the next manager. Spurs won’t low-block and grind their way to safety.

3. Trust Those Who Care Most

Mathys Tel is giving it his all. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport via Getty Images

There’s a feeling pervading through factions of the Tottenham fanbase that some of the playing staff regard themselves as above the current peril. Reports claim that some players have explicitly expressed as much in the dressing room. A perceived lack of care has seen previous fan favorites widely slandered.

Micky van de Ven is among those to come under heavy scrutiny, with the Dutchman’s form falling off a cliff in 2026 after enjoying a stellar autumn. Van de Ven took offense to such claims, and laughed off the idea that any of the players had downed tools, knowing they’d be able to move on in the event of an unfathomable relegation anyway.

It certainly wasn’t a motivation issue last week against Forest. Tudor should’ve started Xavi Simons after his excellent performance against Atléti, and was made to pay for panicking at halftime with a double substitution. In the end, Spurs’ poor technical base was exposed by a stubborn Forest defense that had few issues containing the hosts in the second half.

This is a gifted squad, but an obviously imperfect one. Those regarded as the most talented have let their teammates down at times this season, including the revered pair of center backs, and no one should be deemed above the law when it comes to team selection for seven cup finals down the stretch.

Those who have floundered don’t deserve the chance to enjoy late-season salvation, especially once more players return from injury. Those who have offered blood, sweat and tears to the cause as of late, like Archie Gray and Mathys Tel, must be cherished. It’s these figures who’ll help Tottenham survive.

4. Give The Ball to Mohammed Kudus Again

Kudus should be back after the international break. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham haven’t won a Premier League game since Mohammed Kudus succumbed to a thigh injury at the start of 2026. It’d be an understatement to suggest the Ghanaian’s absence has been keenly felt, especially with dazzling playmakers James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski yet to play a single minute this season.

Frank’s Spurs boasted little else by way of attacking innovation other than giving the ball to the really good soccer player down the right-hand side. Kudus was all Frank had during his miserable reign, with the Lilywhites almost exclusively dependent on the summer arrival’s ability to resist pressure and beat a man to create any openings in the final third.

The decision not to add an attacker to their ranks in the winter, having sold Brennan Johnson and lost Kudus to injury, was mind-boggling, and has contributed to their demise.

On the bright side, Kudus is on the comeback trail and potentially in contention for Tottenham’s next game against Sunderland on April 12. Soon, Spurs will be able to give the ball to the really good soccer player down the right-hand side again.

Things should be O.K. as a result.

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