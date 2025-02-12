Washington Spirit: 2025 Season Schedule
The Washington Spirit were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Orlando Pride in November last year as they missed out on the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) title.
They will hope to make amends in 2025 as they chase a second championship title in their history. The Spirit last won in the 2021 season and were runners up in both 2016 and 2024.
On Friday, March 7, Jonatan Giraldez' side will begin their campaign with a repeat of last year's NWSL Championship final against Orlando Pride, this time for the Challenge Cup final. Their regular season will then begin the following week away against Houston Dash at the Shell Energy Stadium on March 14.
The Spirit will then play every team both home and away over the course of several months with the regular season ending at the beginning of November. The top eight teams in the standings will then qualify for the playoffs.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (ET)
03/07
Orlando Pride
Inter&Co Stadium
8pm
03/14
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
03/22
Kansas City Current
Audi Field
7:30pm
03/28
Bay FC
Audi Field
8pm
04/12
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
5pm
04/19
Orlando Pride
Inter&Co Stadium
5pm
04/26
Gotham FC
Audi Field
1pm
05/02
Angel City FC
Audi Field
8pm
05/10
Chicago Stars
SeatGeek Stadium
12:50pm
05/17
Utah Royals
Audi Field
7:30pm
05/23
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
10pm
06/08
North Carolina Courage
Audi Field
4pm
06/15
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
4pm
06/22
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
10pm
08/03
Portland Thorns
Audi Field
12:30pm
08/09
Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
12pm
08/15
Racing Louisville
Audi Field
8pm
08/23
Bay FC
PayPal Park
4pm
08/31
Chicago Stars
Audi Field
4pm
09/07
Seattle Reign
Audi Field
4pm
09/13
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
7:30pm
09/18
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
10:30pm
09/28
Houston Dash
Audi Field
1pm
10/05
San Diego Wave
Audi Field
1pm
10/11
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
10/18
Orlando Pride
Audi Field
12:30pm
11/02
Utah Royals
America First Field
TBD
Other Key Dates
New for the 2025 season, the NWSL Rivalry Weekend will take place between August 8-10. Supporters will be able to see the league's most exciting matchups, with the Spirit set to take on Gotham FC away from home.
Decision Day will also return for the upcoming season as the final day of the regular season as all 14 clubs battle it out on the same day for a spot in the playoffs. The Spirit's final game will be away at Utah Royals on November 2.