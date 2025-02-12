SI

Washington Spirit: 2025 Season Schedule

The Washington Spirit are gearing up for another huge season in the NWSL.

Hannah Pinnock

The Washington begin their 2025 season against Orlando Pride in the NWSL Challenge Cup
The Washington begin their 2025 season against Orlando Pride in the NWSL Challenge Cup / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The Washington Spirit were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Orlando Pride in November last year as they missed out on the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) title.

They will hope to make amends in 2025 as they chase a second championship title in their history. The Spirit last won in the 2021 season and were runners up in both 2016 and 2024.

On Friday, March 7, Jonatan Giraldez' side will begin their campaign with a repeat of last year's NWSL Championship final against Orlando Pride, this time for the Challenge Cup final. Their regular season will then begin the following week away against Houston Dash at the Shell Energy Stadium on March 14.

The Spirit will then play every team both home and away over the course of several months with the regular season ending at the beginning of November. The top eight teams in the standings will then qualify for the playoffs.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (ET)

03/07

Orlando Pride

Inter&Co Stadium

8pm

03/14

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

03/22

Kansas City Current

Audi Field

7:30pm

03/28

Bay FC

Audi Field

8pm

04/12

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

5pm

04/19

Orlando Pride

Inter&Co Stadium

5pm

04/26

Gotham FC

Audi Field

1pm

05/02

Angel City FC

Audi Field

8pm

05/10

Chicago Stars

SeatGeek Stadium

12:50pm

05/17

Utah Royals

Audi Field

7:30pm

05/23

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

10pm

06/08

North Carolina Courage

Audi Field

4pm

06/15

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

4pm

06/22

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

10pm

08/03

Portland Thorns

Audi Field

12:30pm

08/09

Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

12pm

08/15

Racing Louisville

Audi Field

8pm

08/23

Bay FC

PayPal Park

4pm

08/31

Chicago Stars

Audi Field

4pm

09/07

Seattle Reign

Audi Field

4pm

09/13

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

7:30pm

09/18

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

10:30pm

09/28

Houston Dash

Audi Field

1pm

10/05

San Diego Wave

Audi Field

1pm

10/11

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

10/18

Orlando Pride

Audi Field

12:30pm

11/02

Utah Royals

America First Field

TBD

Other Key Dates

New for the 2025 season, the NWSL Rivalry Weekend will take place between August 8-10. Supporters will be able to see the league's most exciting matchups, with the Spirit set to take on Gotham FC away from home.

Decision Day will also return for the upcoming season as the final day of the regular season as all 14 clubs battle it out on the same day for a spot in the playoffs. The Spirit's final game will be away at Utah Royals on November 2.

READ THE LATEST WOMEN'S SOCCER NEWS, PREVIEWS, ANALYSIS AND MORE

feed

Published
Hannah Pinnock
HANNAH PINNOCK

Freelance football writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer and 90min. Formerly Reach Women's Football, Mirror Football, Birmingham Live and Liverpool Echo.

Home/Soccer