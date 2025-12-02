Fulham vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City have the chance to move to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.
Despite only scraping past Leeds United, City were one of the big winners of Gameweek 13, primarily because Chelsea and Arsenal played out a 1–1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. That result meant the Cityzens finished the weekend in second and five points adrift of the Gunners.
It looked like Pep Guardiola’s side would steamroll past Leeds on Saturday, racing into a 2–0 lead, but Daniel Farke’s half-time double change tilted the dynamic of the contest in the away side’s favour. They drew level after the hour, but City were rescued by an excellent Phil Foden finish in stoppage time, helping them to all three points.
Fulham, meanwhile, continued their improved run of form by winning away at Tottenham Hotspur. After a nightmare October, the Cottagers have won three of their previous four and have opened up a buffer with the bottom three.
Remarkably, Fulham have lost the previous 18 head-to-head meetings. Their last victory over City arrived in 2009.
What Time Does Fulham vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Kick-off Time: 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Tony Harrington
Fulham vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Fulham: 0 wins
- Man City: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Fulham 0–2 Man City (May 25, 2025) – Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Fulham
Man City
Tottenam 1–2 Fulham - 29/11/25
Man City 3–2 Leeds - 29/11/25
Fulham 1–0 Sunderland - 22/11/25
Man City 0–2 Bayer Leverkusen - 25/11/25
Everton 2–0 Fulham - 08/11/25
Newcastle 2–1 Tottenham - 22/11/25
Fulham 3–0 Wolves - 01/11/25
Man City 3–0 Liverpool - 09/11/25
Wycombe 1–1 (4–5p) Fulham - 28/10/25
Man City 4–1 Borussia Dortmund - 05/11/26
How to Watch Fulham vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Fulham Team News
Marco Silva has a pretty settled starting XI and there hasn’t been much change on the injury front since Saturday’s win at Tottenham.
The hosts are still without flying left back Antonee Robinson and centre forward Rodrigo Muniz, but Silva otherwise has a fully fit squad at his disposal.
We’ve seen Alex Iwobi perform in a deeper midfield role in recent weeks, but Saša Lukić’s return from suspension against Spurs may trigger a change in the engine room against a Man City team that emphasises overloading the centre of the pitch.
Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Fulham predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Lukić, Berge; Wilson, King, Iwobi; Jiménez
Man City Team News
Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri won’t return from his injury in the week, but could be back in action at the weekend against Sunderland.
The City boss will likely tinker with Saturday’s team that just about got past Leeds, but he won’t make the mistake of committing to wholesale rotation, which cost his side in the Champions League last week.
Rayan Cherki could replace Tijjani Reijnders in midfield, while Matheus Nunes’s poor second-half showing at the weekend may convince Guardiola to bring Abdukodir Khusanov back into the team.
Bernardo Silva and Gianluigi Donnarumma are both a booking away from serving one-game suspensions.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham
Man City predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-1-4-1): Donnrumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; González; Bobb, Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland
Fulham vs. Man City Score Prediction
Man City have had their issues on the road this season, winning just two of their six Premier League away games. Moreover, their struggles against the long ball at the weekend will be of great concern to Guardiola, who must’ve expected his side to cruise to victory after taking a 2–0 lead.
This is a City side that doesn’t boast the aura of its all-conquering force, so Fulham may fancy their chances of securing a first win in this fixture in 16 years.
The Cottagers have been resurgent in November, returning to their sound and sturdy selves, but do they boast the magic to secure a landmark result on Tuesday night? City’s dominance is likely to continue in a hard-fought contest.