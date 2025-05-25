Fulham vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City can book their ticket to next season’s Champions League when they visit Fulham on the final day of the Premier League campaign.
The Cityzens have endured a testing and disappointing campaign, with defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final last weekend meaning a rare season without major silverware. They have surrendered their Premier League crown with little resistance and are yet to confirm their place in the 2025–26 Champions League ahead of Gameweek 38.
However, they are in an extremely strong position to achieve a top five finish that would grant them access to Europe’s top table, with a draw at Fulham enough to seal their spot thanks to their impressive goal difference.
The Cottagers won’t make life straightforward for Man City but their players might already have one eye on their upcoming holiday. Brighton & Hove Albion’s win against Liverpool last Monday means Fulham have nothing riding on their final day fixture, although they could yet rise to ninth or finish as low as 12th.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s preview of the battle in west London.
What Time Does Fulham vs. Man City Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
- Date: Sunday, 25 May
- Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
- Referee: Andy Madley
- VAR: John Brooks
Fulham vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Fulham: 0 wins
- Man City: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Man City 3–2 Fulham (October 5, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Fulham
Man City
Brentford 2–3 Fulham - 18/05/25
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth - 20/05/25
Fulham 1–3 Everton - 10/05/25
Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City - 17/05/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Fulham - 03/05/25
Southampton 0–0 Man City - 10/05/25
Southampton 1–2 Fulham - 26/04/25
Man City 1–0 Wolves - 02/05/25
Fulham 1–2 Chelsea - 20/04/25
Nottingham Forest 0–2 Man City - 27/04/25
How to Watch Fulham vs. Man City on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available via talkSPORT, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Lonon 94.9 & Man City Radio
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Fulham Team News
Fulham will be without four absentees for their season finale, with Timothy Castagne, Rodrigo Muniz, Harrison Reed and Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson all sidelined with injury. The latter has returned to north London to recover from his hamstring issue and has already played his final game for the Cottagers.
The same could apply to Brazilians Willian and Carlos Vinícius, both of whom see their contracts expire this summer. Marco Silva has confirmed that Sunday will almost certainly be their final games with the club.
Tom Cairney and Kenny Tete’s contracts are also up next month, but Silva has revealed the club are in negotiations with the pair about extensions.
Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Fulham predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukić, Berge; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jiménez.
Man City Team News
John Stones is Man City’s only injury concern for their final outing of the term, with the England international still sidelined with a thigh problem. Mateo Kovačić will be missing as well after being sent off in Tuesday’s win against Bournemouth.
Rodri made his long-awaited comeback against the Cherries midweek in a brief cameo but Guardiola has insisted he is not ready to start at Fulham. The midfielder’s winter replacement Nico González could feature at the base of midfield instead.
Kevin De Bruyne will turn out for the final time in Man City colours having said an emotional farewell to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham
Man City predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Nico, Gündoğan; Silva, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland.
Fulham vs. Man City Score Prediction
With a draw enough to secure their place in the Champions League, Man City won’t need to take any unnecessary risks at Craven Cottage against one of their favourite opponents. Fulham haven’t tasted victory in this fixture since April 2009 and have, rather astonishingly, lost their last 17 matches with the Cityzens on the bounce.
Number 18 could come this weekend as Man City look to finish the campaign on a high and, bar their FA Cup final defeat, they have been in impressive form lately. The midweek win over Bournemouth was their sixth in their last eight Premier League games.
Guardiola’s side should get the job done in the capital.