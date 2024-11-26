Full Slate of 2024 NWSL End of Year Awards Winners Revealed
Ahead of Saturday's NWSL Championship Final in Kansas City, the league announced the full list of the 2024 season's award winners.
Unsurprisingly, many of the players taking home the awards were on the two teams featuring in the title decider, the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit.
In 2024, it was the first-ever NWSL season with 14 teams and 26 matches due to expansion clubs Bay FC and the Utah Royals joining the league. The league also handed out a Midfielder of the Year award for the first time.
The voting for the 2024 End of Year awards was carried out over two rounds during the first two weeks of the NWSL playoffs. The award winners were determined based on a weighted voting scale comprised of players (40%), owners/GMs/coaches (25%), media (25%), and fans (10%).
MVP — Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current
The unstoppable Chawinga had arguably the greatest individual season in the history of the NWSL. The Malawian forward rewrote the history books, becoming the first player in the league to score 20 goals in a single season, the first to score in eight consecutive matches, and the first to score against all 13 opposing teams.
Midfielder of the Year — Croix Bethune, Washington Spirit
You know you're special when Tobin Heath enjoys your work. In 2024, Bethune equaled Heath's NWSL record of 10 assists in a single season, and she did so in just 17 matches. With a knee injury curtailing the final third of her year, the 23-year-old still managed to light up the NWSL with intelligent passing and emphatic runs into the box from midfield.
Defender of the Year — Emily Sams, Orlando Pride
The second-year player has developed into one of the NWSL's most reliable markers and tacklers. Sams can go toe-to-toe with some of the best in the league and boasts the accomplishment of keeping Chawinga off the score sheet twice this season. Understated as a long passer out the back, she's a true 360-degree player.
Goalkeeper of the Year — Ann-Katrin Berger, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Berger was a late signing from Chelsea in April. Despite missing the beginning of the NWSL season, she wasted no time in making a mark on the league. Across 22 matches, the German notched eight clean sheets and a league-best goals conceded per 90 minutes record of 0.72.
Coach of the Year — Seb Hines, Orlando Pride
The Orlando Pride's record-breaking 2024, where the club recorded the most wins (18) and most points (60) the NWSL has ever seen, was a huge credit to Hines. The Englishman, in his second full season as head coach, has created a culture and environment up there with the best locker rooms in the world. As the NWSL's first-ever permanent Black head coaching hire, he has also emphasized the pathways he wants to open up for other Black coaches to follow.
Rookie of the Year — Croix Bethune, Washington Spirit
Selected third overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft, Bethune had a seamless transition to the professional game. She was a starter for the Spirit for the match of the season, scored three goals in her first five matches, and has never looked back. Bethune's stoppage-time equalizer against the San Diego Wave at a sold-out Audi Field was one of the moment's of the season.
Best XI — First Team
GK: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham)
DF: Casey Krueger (Spirit), Emily Sams (Pride), Kaleigh Kurtz (Courage), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham)
MF: Croix Bethune (Spirit), Marta (Pride)
FW: Barbra Banda (Pride), Trinity Rodman (Spirit), Temwa Chawinga (Current), Sophia Smith (Thorns)
Best XI — Second Team
GK: Anna Moorehouse (Pride)
DF: Tara McKeown (Spirit), Kerry Abello (Pride), Ryan Williams (Courage), Naomi Girma (Wave)
MF: Vanessa DiBernardo (Current), Lo LaBonta (Current), Hal Hershfelt (Spirit), Rose Lavelle (Gotham)
FW: Esther (Gotham), Yazmeen Ryan (Gotham)