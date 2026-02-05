‘Future of This Club’—Arne Slot Reflects on Hijacked Jeremy Jacquet Transfer

Arne Slot has labelled new signing Jérémy Jacquet a “very big talent” and praised Liverpool’s transfer model despite recent supporter scrutiny.

Liverpool spent £60 million on the 20-year-old centre back, who will arrive on Merseyside this summer, fending off competition from fellow suitors Chelsea to acquire one of the continent’s most exciting prospects.

Asked about the arrival of the phenom, Slot replied: “Very pleasing, of course, because first of all he is a very big talent—and maybe even more than ‘only’ a talent, but we speak about talent because of his age, of course.

“Second of all because we weren’t the only one interested in him, so another big compliment for the people that are working every single day so hard to sign players, that we were able to sign such a big talent.”

Arne Slot Hails Liverpool Transfer Business

Arne Slot is happy with his recruitment team. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters were frustrated with the club’s lack of spending over the winter period, especially considering the injury issues and general lack of depth in defence. The announcement of Jacquet has helped ease the tension but it doesn’t aid the Reds in the short-term, with the Frenchman not joining until the end of the season.

However, Slot sought to praise Liverpool’s recruitment staff and transfer strategy when quizzed about the signing of Jacquet, insisting the club is in a “very good place.”

“[It is] another example of the model we are using at this club: so, young, very talented players, sometimes in the start of their career, sometimes already a little bit a few years into their career, but always players that are young and can improve us and help us for the short, but definitely also for the long term,” the Dutchman enthused.

“We have signed a lot of them recently and I’ve said many times that the mid to long-term, but even the short-term, future of this club is in a very, very, very good place.”

Jérémy Jacquet’s Reason Behind Chelsea Snub Revealed

Jérémy Jacquet was wanted by talent poachers Chelsea. | Neal Simpson/Allstar/Getty Images

Chelsea appeared the frontrunners to snap up another of Europe’s most promising players and Jacquet was reportedly eager to join the west London club. However, his mindset changed after Liverpool provided a clear pathway to first-team football.

The Blues are well-stocked with central defensive options but Liverpool are short of depth in the backline. Virgil van Dijk will soon turn 35 and is out of contract in 2027, Ibrahima Konaté could leave for free this summer, Joe Gomez might soon depart and Giovanni Leoni is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Jacquet could well begin next season as one of Liverpool’s starting two centre backs, offering him the opportunity to continue his development in the world’s most competitive division.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE