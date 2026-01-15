Gerard Pique Brutally Taunts Real Madrid After Shock Copa del Rey Defeat

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué jumped at the opportunity to poke fun at Real Madrid over their Copa del Rey elimination at the hands of second-tier side Albacete on Wednesday.

Madrid parted ways with former manager Xabi Alonso earlier this week and put control of the team in the hands of Álvaro Arbeloa, tying the former Castilla boss to a contract with runs beyond the end of the season in a display of their commitment to their former right back.

Unfortunately for Madrid, Arbeloa’s arrival on the touchline did not lead to an upturn in form as his tenure began with a 3–2 defeat and a shock exit from the Copa del Rey in the round of 16.

“Good debut for the new Madrid,” Piqué teased on Twitch after Madrid’s crushing loss.

Piqué’s status as a Barcelona legend explains his willingness to taunt his rivals, but it will not help ease tensions which began to brew with Arbeloa during their respective playing careers either side of the Clásico divide.

Arbeloa, Piqué Clash Over ‘Lack of Respect’

Piqué (left) has a frosty relationship with Álvaro Arbeloa. | Timothy Clary/AFP/etty Images

While Arbeloa and Piqué’s respective legacies for Madrid and Barcelona mean a rivalry should not come as much of a surprise, the Spanish national team has long endured an uncomfortable tension when players for the country’s greatest rivals are forced to join forces on the international scene.

Indeed, Arbeloa and Piqué played together 38 times for Spain, but they never saw eye-to-eye and the former Barcelona star was criticized in 2015 for claiming Arbeloa was “not a friend, just someone I know.”

After weighing up a response for four months, Arbeloa told La Galerna: “I could explain to the world why I am not Piqué’s friend, but maybe he would not be in a good way if I did that.

“It’s also true that I know his family, and the respect I have for them, he does not have for mine. Our families are important. We hear a lot of claptrap and more or less you don’t care, but those close to you suffer.”

