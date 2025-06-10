Gianluigi Donnarumma Makes Final Transfer Decision Amid Man Utd, Man City Links
Gianluigi Donnarumma revealed his desire to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite growing interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.
The goalkeeper has yet to ink a new deal with PSG despite his all-important role in helping the French outfit secure a historic quadruple in the 2024–25 season. Stalled negotiations have prevented Donnarumma from extending his contract, which expires at the end of next season, with the newly crowned European champions.
The lack of progress between PSG and Donnarumma left the door open for other clubs to try and entice the goalkeeper away from the French capital. Multiple teams across Europe, including both Manchester-based Premier League clubs, have been linked with Donnarumma this summer, but the 26-year-old made his preferred destination clear.
After Italy defeated Moldova 2–0 on June 9, Donnarumma revealed, “My priority is to stay at PSG. I don’t think there will be problems in the negotiations.”
The admission is a blow to Manchester United. The Red Devils are in desperate need of an upgrade between the posts. André Onana is coming off a notably poor season in which he was labelled “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history” by Nemanja Matić.
Manchester United were also interested in Mike Maignan, but the AC Milan man reportedly favors a move to Chelsea instead. The club still has its sights set on Emiliano Martínez, though, should the FIFA World Cup winner leave Aston Villa.
Manchester City, meanwhile, just signed Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea after bidding farewell to Scott Carson.
Signing Donnarumma cannot fully be ruled out, though, until the Italian inks a new deal with PSG. ESPN report a “willingness” from both the French champions and Donnarumma to “continue together” in the future, but talks have yet to amount to much of anything.
Donnarumma made the move to the French capital in July 2021 and has since made over 150 appearances for PSG. Along the way, the Italy international has helped the Parisians lift 10 trophies, including four this past season.
The goalkeeper will be back in action for PSG in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. Luis Enrique’s men kick off their tournament against Atlético Madrid on Sunday, June 15.