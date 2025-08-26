Real Madrid Transfers: What Do Los Blancos Need in Final Week of Transfer Window?
The summer transfer window might be winding down, but there are still deals to be made for Real Madrid.
After failing to win a major trophy in 2024–25, Los Blancos turned to the transfer market to bolster their squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono and Álvaro Carreras all made the move to the Spanish capital as part of Xabi Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid.
The four signings featured in the club’s La Liga opener, which ended in a 1–0 victory thanks to a successful penalty from Kylian Mbappé. Although the performance delivered three points, it raised some questions about Alonso’s current squad that could be answered by the time the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.
Here’s three priorities Real Madrid will have ahead of the swiftly approaching deadline.
Sign a Midfield Reinforcement
With a new backline and a star-studded attack already locked down, Real Madrid are only in the market for an additional midfielder. The club has yet to find a permanent solution to the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, though Alonso is slowly molding Arda Güler into their successor.
Except developing the Türkiye international into his new position might take time Real Madrid do not have. Plus, injury-prone Eduardo Camavinga and wantaway midfielder Dani Ceballos are not options Alonso can rely on. The only solution just might be turning to the transfer market for a deep-lying playmaker.
The Spanish giants have been linked with a handful of Premier League talents this summer, including Rodri, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández. Prying any of the three away from their current clubs is rather unrealistic, though, especially now that the 2025–26 campaign is under way.
Real Madrid could instead turn to Crystal Palace standout Adam Wharton. The 21-year-old fits the profile they are looking for and recently impressed in the Eagles’ FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs.
Los Blancos were previously linked with Wharton, but have seemingly not made a decision on whether the midfielder is worth his expected €98.4 million ($114.8 million) price tag.
Make a Rodrygo Decision
Perhaps even more pressing than signing an additional player is finally putting an end to the Rodrygo saga. The Brazil international has been at the center of transfer speculation all summer after falling out of favor with Alonso.
The new boss only started Rodrygo in one of Real Madrid’s six FIFA Club World Cup matches and overlooked him in the team’s La Liga opener as well. The winger could not even get the nod in Los Blancos’ lone preseason friendly, only featuring as a substitute for 29 minutes against WSG Tirol. He did start, however, against Real Oviedo.
Although Real Madrid and Rodrygo have not openly spoken on the devolving situation, both parties are likely unhappy with the current predicament that benefits neither the club nor the player. If Alonso is not going to play the 24-year-old, then Los Blancos will want to cash in on Rodrygo, who could fetch close to €100 million ($116.6 million).
Rodrygo, on the other hand, will have starting as his main priority. The Brazilian seemingly wants to stay at the biggest club in the world, but if he has no hope of winning his place back in Real Madrid’s XI, he might be forced to make a reluctant exit from the Spanish capital.
Either way, a firm decision should be made before the situation turns ugly.
Offload David Alaba, Ferland Mendy
After spending €178 million ($207.6 million) this summer, Real Madrid are eager to recuperate some money before the transfer window closes. David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are the two players on the chopping block.
Recent reports claim Los Blancos see Mendy as “reasonably redundant” given the arrival of Carreras, as well as the emergence of Fran García. The club does not need three left backs, especially now that Mendy is 30 years old and increasingly injury-prone.
Alaba is another player who lost his position to a new signing. Huijsen is Real Madrid’s starting center back, with Éder Militão and Antonio Rüdiger battling to become his partner in defense. The Austrian’s continued fitness struggles and decline in form puts him at the bottom of Alonso’s depth chart, rendering him virtually as redundant as Mendy. Plus, Alaba earns a staggering €22.5 million ($26.1 million) in wages per year.
Capping off an expensive summer with selling one or both of the players would be a huge success for Real Madrid, but neither seem willing to leave. In fact, Alaba’s representatives reportedly told Spanish outlet AS: “He’s staying.”
It is in the best interest for the club if it somehow works out a deal to free itself of Alaba’s lucrative salary at the very least, considering the 33-year-old will not see many minutes this season.