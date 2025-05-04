What Is a Guard of Honor and Why Do Premier League-Winning Teams Get One?
Liverpool were officially crowned Premier League champions with four matches left to play in the 2024–25 season, leaving Arne Slot's men plenty to celebrate in the coming weeks.
The Reds secured their 20th league title following their emphatic 5–1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Apr. 27. Liverpool's 15-point gap to second-place Arsenal was enough to guarantee the club its first Premier League title in five years. Now, Liverpool are tied with Manchester United for the most league titles in English top-flight history.
Although Liverpool cannot lift the Premier League title until their final home game of the season, they can still be honored by their remaining opponents, starting with Chelsea. The Blues will be the first team to decide whether they give Slot's men a guard of honor at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 4.
A guard of honor is the ultimate way for teams to pay their respect to the winners of the Premier League. Before kick off, a team will line up in parallel lines and applaud the league champions as they walk onto the pitch.
If a club has been crowned the champions of England before the season ends, it is customary (but not mandatory) for its remaining opponents to give it a guard of honor. So, Liverpool could potentially receive a guard of honor from Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace to close out their spectacular debut campaign under Slot.
The tradition dates back to 1995 when Manchester United gave Chelsea a guard of honor for the Blues' first league title. The sign of respect still exists in the Premier League 70 years later, so long as the league was decided before the final matchday.
Liverpool are no strangers to a guard of honor. The Reds most recently received the honor when they won the Premier League back in 2020. Manchester City, Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United all lined up and applauded the Reds as they came out of the tunnel. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva made headlines, though, when he refused to clap for Jürgen Klopp's squad.
Still, despite deep-rooted rivalries, the guard of honor is a tradition that lives on the Premier League and will stand the test of time moving forward.