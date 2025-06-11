Hansi Flick Targets Former Bayern Munich Favorite Amid Luis Diaz Uncertainty
Although Luis Díaz remains a primary target for Barcelona, Hansi Flick has reportedly named Ivan Perišić as a suitable backup option for the Catalans.
Despite winning the domestic treble in his debut campaign, Flick is focused on bringing in multiple reinforcements this summer to make his Barcelona side even better. Along with a new goalkeeper and possibly another left back, the defending Spanish champions have also set their sights on signing an additional left winger.
Díaz, who helped Liverpool win the 2024–25 Premier League title, was Barcelona’s first choice, but new reports claim the Catalans are unwilling to pay the Colombian’s €80 million (£67.6 million, $91.4 million) release clause. As a result, Flick has looked elsewhere and landed on Perišić.
Mundo Deportivo report Barcelona believe the Croatian winger could “strengthen [their] presence” on the left wing. Perišic’s experience and versatility would bring some much-needed depth to the Catalans’ front line, as well as increase the competition in the squad.
Perišić is a player Flick knows well from their time at Bayern Munich. Flick led the German outfit to domestic and European glory in 2020, and Perišić was with the team every step of the way.
The Croatia international went on to play for Tottenham Hotspur, Hajduk Split and most recently, PSV Eindhoven. Even at age 36, Perišić made 35 appearances for the Dutch side in the 2024–25 season and recorded 26 goal contributions.
Perišić would give Flick a trusted option to deploy on either the left or the right wing to better balance Raphinha and Lamine Yamal’s minutes moving forward. The German manager relied heavily on his two best players last season, and if Barcelona want to get over the line in the Champions League, they will need the attacking depth.
The good news for the Catalans, who are still burdened by financial woes, is that Perišić’s contract with PSV expires on June 30. He will be able to join Barcelona on a free transfer, eliminating any possible obstacles surrounding fees.
Perišić would likely be the second signing of the summer for Barcelona after the club reportedly is planning to pay the €25 million ($28.5 million) release clause to sign Joan García from Espanyol.