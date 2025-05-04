Harry Kane Celebrates First Title With Bayern Munich After Long Wait for Major Trophy
When Harry Kane made the decision to leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Bayern Munich, it was no secret that winning trophies was a major factor behind the move. In his first season with the dominant Bundesliga side, despite a strong campaign from Kane, the team failed to achieve its goals, losing out in the domestic title race to Bayer Leverkusen, who enjoyed a historic season.
This time around, Kane and Bayern Munich were able to get the job done after Leverkusen drew 2–2 against Freiburg on Sunday. As such, Kane has finally ticked off a major career accomplishment of winning a league title.
The 31-year-old was overjoyed while celebrating with his teammates as the results from Leverkusen's game were made final. The group could be seen singing "We Are the Champions" by Queen while enjoying some adult beverages.
Have a look at the celebration, which Kane recorded and posted to social media:
It's been a long road for Kane to reach this point. One of the greatest goal scorers in men's European soccer history, Kane wasn't able to help his boyhood club Tottenham win a Premier League title. In just his second year in Germany, he is set to lift the Meisterschale.
Kane led all players with 24 league goals in the 2024-25 campaign, while also adding seven assists–-tied for 10th league-wide.
A very deserved title celebration for one of Europe's greatest ever finishers, as he's gotten his hands on a major trophy at long last.