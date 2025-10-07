‘I Could Definitely See That’—Harry Kane Drops Big Future Bombshell
Harry Kane says he can see himself extending his contract with Bayern Munich rather than returning to the Premier League—admitting his desire to head back has dwindled during his time with the Bundesliga champions.
Kane swapped Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern in the summer of 2023 in a bid to end his long wait for silverware, justifying the move as he got his hands on the 2024–25 Bundesliga title. But many predicted he could, and would, return to England’s top flight in the future to try and break the division’s all-time scoring records.
Kane, named by Sports Illustrated as one of the top 50 Premier League players of all time, was just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer’s total of 260 when he left Spurs, and the inclusion of a release clause in his Bayern contract pointed to a desire to return to the Premier League before his career comes to a close.
Former employers Spurs have been touted as suitors, as have long-term admirers Manchester United, but Kane has cooled talk of a departure from Bayern.
“In terms of staying longer, I could definitely see that,” Kane said of his time with Bayern. “I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes, what we achieve together. We are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else.
“In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.
Kane: Winning Has Provided Motivation to Do More
“I am fully all in with Bayern. If there was a conversation about extending then we will see, but I have still got this season and another season. It is not like I am in my last year, it is not like there is any panic. I am calm, I love the manager at Bayern and as long we are improving and I am improving then I am happy to see what we can achieve.”
Kane went on to confess that he was unsure whether his determination would fade after winning his first trophy—ending a narrative which had haunted his career up to that point—but the 32-year-old insisted it has only made him more desperate to succeed.
“When you win a title maybe it could be easy to go the other way and be like, ‘OK, I’ve done what I wanted to achieve,’” Kane continued. “But it’s given me motivation to do more.
“My numbers are 11km a game, a lot of high‑speed running. Sometimes when I’m watching the games back, I’m more looking forward to watching tackles or one of my defensive actions than watching my goals back. I don’t know if that means I’m getting a little bit bored of my goals or I like the tackling part as well but it’s been enjoyable.
“I was interested in how I would feel after winning a trophy. It could have been easy to be a bit more relaxed. I pushed myself the other way, being even better, eating even cleaner, doing more gym. I do eat clean anyway. It’s just whether the cheat meals after games are not so much, or when you’re out with the family not having as much ice cream. Small details, but at the highest level those make a big difference.”
Kane’s goal statistics undoubtedly back up that stance. He has managed 18 goals in just 10 games for Bayern this season and recently broke the record for fewest games needed to reach 100 goals for one club across Europe’s top divisions, previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.