Harry Kane ‘Makes Final Decision’ on Potential Bayern Munich Exit
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has decided not to activate his release clause and is interested in signing a new contract with the Bundesliga side, a report has revealed.
As part of Kane’s contract, the England international has the power to bring a €65 million (£56.8 million, $75.8 million) release clause to life next summer if he formally requests an exit from Bayern during the January transfer window.
The release clause opened the door to significant transfer speculation. Barcelona were understood to have identified Kane as their dream striker target for 2026, while a whole host of Premier League clubs—Manchester City, Manchester United and former employers Tottenham Hotspur, among others—were all linked with a move.
Kane, for his part, has always done his best to cool the uncertainty publicly, and according to SPORT BILD, his private stance remains one of complete commitment to Bayern.
The 32-year-old is understood to have no interest in letting his release clause become active and he is prepared to pass on the chance to speak with Bayern about an exit.
Indeed, Kane is even said to be open to a one-year contract extension in Munich, which is expected to be gleefully offered by the Bundesliga giants.
Premier League Record Not Important to Kane
Part of the appeal of a potential exit from Bayern was Kane’s chances of becoming the leading scorer in Premier League history. He left Spurs in 2023 when he was just 47 strikes behind Alan Shearer’s all-time record of 260, believing team silverware was more important than individual accolades.
Kane won the 2024–25 Bundesliga title—his first trophy in senior football—and many thought he might switch his focus back to rewriting Premier League history, but this latest report claims Kane still values titles and trophies over his own goal tally.
Also factoring into Kane’s thinking is an awareness that even if he broke Shearer’s record, there is no guarantee he would sit top of the standings for long. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland already has 100 goals in just over three seasons and remains under contract until 2034, making him a clear candidate to claim the record in the coming years.
Rather than look to etch his name into the Premier League record books, Kane is thought to be chasing major honours with Bayern, who lead the Bundesliga once again and are among the favourites to win the Champions League, thanks in part to Kane’s stunning goal return.
The England international already has 28 goals in just 23 games this season, having netted 41 times in all competitions last campaign.