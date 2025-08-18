Harry Kane Praises Young Barcelona Star Ahead of Potential Champions League Clash
Harry Kane became the latest world-class player to speak on the quality of Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.
The England international scored as Bayern Munich dispatched VfB Stuttgart to lift the German Super Cup over the weekend. Following the match, Kane was asked to give his thoughts on the Barcelona winger.
“He’s a fantastic player,’ Kane told Marca. “Obviously, for him to be doing what he’s doing at a young age is incredible. It looks like he’s got a big future ahead of him. We’ll see if we come up against Barcelona in the Champions League this year. Fair play to him, he’s a fantastic player.”
Kane has witnessed Yamal’s talent firsthand on two occasions. Both times, Yamal has emerged victorious from the clash. The two were on the pitch when Spain defeated England 2–1 in the 2024 Euros final, with then 17-year-old Yamal setting-up La Roja’s opener.
A little over three months later, Yamal and Barcelona dismantled Bayern Munich 4–1 in the Champions League league phase. Though Kane scored Bayern’s temporary equalizer, Yamal bagged another assist as the Catalans cruised to their first signature win of a magnificent 2024–25 campaign.
Flash forward almost a year, Yamal and Barcelona began the new term exactly where they left off. Barça’s new No. 10 bagged a goal and an assist in their 3–0 win against Mallorca to begin their La Liga title-defense.
With the 2025–26 season already underway across Europe, Kane believes that, heading into the start of Champions League action, the usual suspects are favorites to conquer continental glory.
“I think for the Champions League it’s going to be similar to every year,” Kane said. “We’ll [Bayern Munich] be one of the favorites, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man City, Liverpool. All the big teams are going to have their eye on that trophy.”
The journey towards European glory begins with the Champions League league phase draw. All first round matchups will be determined there, including a possible third chapter in Kane and Yamal’s head-to-head series.