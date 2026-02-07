Harvey Elliott’s Struggles Reach New Low After Unai Emery’s Plea to Liverpool

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has challenged Liverpool to give up the obligatory purchase clause in Harvey Elliott’s loan contract if they want to avoid the 22-year-old spending the remainder of the season on the sidelines.

Elliott joined Villa last summer on an initial loan deal which would turn into a permanent transfer worth up to £35 million ($47.6 million) if he played 10 matches for his new club, but those in charge quickly decided they did not want to lock themselves into such an expensive transfer.

Already with seven appearances under his belt, Elliott has only been part of Villa’s matchday squad for two of their last 14 Premier League matches. There had been hope from all parties that the loan would be terminated during the winter window, but Villa declined to pay the penalty fee needed to pull out of the agreement.

“We have been fair because there are two ways: one way is a sport, the second is business,” Emery reflected. “We’ll be fair in case, because we are trying it. I spoke a few times with Harvey.

“Harvey, now I am opening the door to play with us, because he can help us. But it’s not only on my side. The other side is Liverpool ... If they are taking off the clauses [saying Villa] have to play matches and to buy him compulsory.

“My sport decision is still there—‘You are deserving to play, we need your qualities in the field, you are going to play.’ But in this case, the clauses are still there and now it is Liverpool, they have the key. And I told him it will be fair for him for Liverpool to take off this clause.”

Harvey Elliott’s Stint in Purgatory Seems Destined to Continue

Elliott remains out in the cold. | Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Emery confirmed Villa first raised the idea of scrapping the mandatory purchase clause in Elliott’s loan contract “three months ago,” but Liverpool have not accepted their argument.

Villa are determined to protect their own interests, even if, as Emery admitted, it “damages” Elliott’s career.

Elliott had spoken openly about his wish to stay at Liverpool, begrudgingly acknowledging the need to leave in the summer after struggling for minutes under Reds boss Arne Slot. Villa showed a clear commitment to him by agreeing a manadatory purchase clause which, under usual circumstances, would be triggered fairly easily.

The finances involved in the deal were not up to Elliott. He did not force Villa to offer £35 million for his services, and yet he is being punished by the club’s refusal to face up to the reality of the deal.

Liverpool want to look out for their own finances, and are reluctant to renege on an agreement which has them just three appearances away from a significant profit. This is the business side of things that Emery discussed, but it comes at a cost to Elliott himself.

If neither side budges, it seems as though Elliott will play just two more matches over the next five months, which benefits nobody.

Elliott wants minutes, Liverpool want to maximise his value and Villa want an impact from a player in Emery’s squad as they push to qualify for the Champions League. As it stands, everybody is going to lose.

