How Arsenal, Man City’s Next Five Premier League Games Compare

Another thrilling weekend of Premier League action saw Arsenal and Manchester City resume their battle for supremacy at the top of the table—but it’s very much as you were after both sides picked up a valuable three points.

The Gunners struck the first blow on Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 3–0 win over Sunderland at Emirates Stadium. The game even featured a brace from Viktor Gyökeres, who appears to be turning a corner in north London and now has six Premier League goals this calendar year—no player can boast having more.

Temporarily, Mikel Arteta’s charges had a nine-point advantage over City—a substantial lead they’ve not held since they last won the title during 2003-04—and it looked like it may be maintained after Dominik Szoboszlai’s missile free-kick gave Liverpool the lead in their heavyweight clash at Anfield.

But a swift turnaround saw Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland net the equaliser and match winner respectively, the latter stroking home from the penalty spot after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson clumsily bundled into Matheus Nunes.

It means it’s all to play for Arsenal and City over the coming weeks, with the fixture list perhaps a little kinder to Pep Guardiola and his players.

Arsenal, Man City’s Next Five Premier League Games

Man City have kinder fixtures over the next five. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Arsenal Man City Brentford (A) – Feb. 12 Fulham (H) – Feb. 11 Wolves (A) – Feb. 18 Newcastle (H) – Feb. 21 Tottenham (A) – Feb. 22 Leeds (A) – Feb. 28 Chelsea (H) – Mar. 1 Nott’m Forest (H)– Mar. 4 Brighton (A) – Mar. 4 West Ham (A) - Mar. 14

Due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final—where they will meet City—Arsenal have a congested fixture list over the next few weeks. The rearranged schedule also results in four away games from their next five, including some challenging trips around the country.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Wednesday when they journey to west London for their battle with Brentford—one of the division’s leading sides on home turf this term. After their FA Cup fourth round clash next weekend, the Gunners will play their rescheduled fixture away at last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, Feb. 22

Four days later comes an enormous north London derby away at Tottenham Hotspur as Arsenal seek to do the double over their bitter local foes. Another fierce rivalry is renewed on Mar. 1 when the Gunners host Chelsea, whom they recently conquered in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

There is no rest for Arteta’s men, who travel to the south coast to lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion just three days afterwards.

City boast a much simpler fixture list over the next five league matches, beginning with back-to-back home clashes. Fulham, a side Pep Guardiola has beaten in all 14 past meetings, travel to the Etihad midweek and it’s then Newcastle United’s turn to journey back to Manchester having been beaten by the Cityzens in the Carabao Cup semis.

An away day at Leeds United follows and that could be tricky given the issues the Yorkshire outfit caused City at the Etihad back in November. However, considering Arsenal just won 4–0 at Elland Road, Guardiola will expect victory from his side.

Another relegation candidate is up next for City in the form of Nottingham Forest, with that fixture staged at the Etihad. A trip to 18th-placed West Ham United then arrives ten days later as City keep their fingers crossed for Arsenal slip-ups.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP