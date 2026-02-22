How Arsenal’s Next Five Premier League Games Compare to Man City’s After Derby Triumph

Mikel Arteta was determined that his Arsenal team would prove how good they were in Sunday’s north London derby, having dropped points in back-to-back Premier League games.

The trip down Seven Sisters Road arrived in the aftermath of a bitterly disappointing 2–2 draw at bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night, and Manchester City’s 2–1 win against Newcastle United meant Arsenal’s advantage at the summit was just two points on derby day.

The Gunners delivered on Arteta’s promise at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

By mirroring their 4–1 victory from November, Arsenal have restored their more secure buffer over the Cityzens, who will eventually have the chance to peg the leaders back when their clash with Crystal Palace is rearranged.

These two will be trading blows up until late May, and here’s how their upcoming schedules compare.

Arsenal, Man City’s Next Five Premier League Games

Man City are on a roll. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Arsenal (61 points) Man City (55 points) Chelsea (H) – March 1 Leeds (A) – Feb. 28 Brighton (A) – March 4 Nott’m Forest (H) – March 4 Everton (H) – March 15 West Ham (A) - March 14 Bournemouth (H) – April 11 Chelsea (A) – April 11 Man City (A) – April 18 Arsenal (H) – April 18

The title rivals have a pair of decisive shootouts in the offing, with the two teams first meeting in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on March 22 before Manchester City host the Premier League leaders on April 18.

While history suggests that head-to-head duels between the league’s top two don’t tend to decide the direction of the title, that contest feels hugely significant in shaping the dynamic at the summit.

Arsenal will hope to still boast an advantage by the time they visit the Etihad Stadium, but their upcoming schedule isn’t plain-sailing. Champions League hopefuls Chelsea will prove a challenge, even if they’ve dropped points in back-to-back games, and Brighton & Hove Albion ended their slump away at Brentford on Saturday.

Viktor Gyökeres' North London Derby double takes his tally for the season to 15 and counting. pic.twitter.com/6FfCIfhlZ9 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 22, 2026

Everton could make a push for Europe, and have been far better away from home this season, so the Toffees’ trip to north London represents a potential banana skin for the Gunners.

Arsenal then have almost a month’s break from the top flight, with Bournemouth visiting the Emirates Stadium on April 11.

Man City’s groove is unlikely to disappear anytime soon, especially with games against three of the current bottom five upcoming. A trip to Leeds United could be tricky, mind, while both Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are fighting for their lives.

Before duelling Arsenal for a second time in quick succession, City are away at Chelsea on April 11.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP