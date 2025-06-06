How Bryan Mbeumo Would Fit in at Man Utd
Manchester United are wasting little time in rectifying the litany of issues that plagued their 2024–25 campaign.
Changes behind the scenes are in full swing and they have already delved into the transfer market, signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5 million ($84.9 million). But given the magnitude of last season’s woes, plenty more still needs to be done to turn the corner, especially regarding recruitment.
Bryan Mbeumo appears the most likely next signing for the Red Devils as they aim to transform a misfiring forward line. An opening bid has been launched and the Brentford star, who has proven himself one of the Premier League’s most consistent and underappreciated talents over recent years, is eager to make the move to Old Trafford.
The Premier League’s fourth-highest goalscorer in 2024–25 has been tormenting English defences for several years and has now reached the stage where he’s ready to join one of the world’s biggest clubs.
But how would Mbeumo fit in at United should a transfer be finalised?
What Is Bryan Mbeumo’s Best Position?
Mbeumo has made his name in the Premier League as a traditional right winger. The Cameroon international boasts the pace, strength, athleticism and wicked left foot required to thrive as an inside forward, evidenced by 60 goal contributions across his past three seasons with Brentford. There’s no hiding that the right flank is where he flourishes.
However, Mbeumo has shown impressive versatility at Brentford. He featured in central positions more readily at the beginning of his spell with the Bees, either as a centre forward or supporting striker/number 10. That’s a role that has become less familiar since promotion to the Premier League but his impressive physical and technical attributes make him an asset anywhere across the attack.
Where Will Bryan Mbeumo Fit in at Man Utd?
Given Ruben Amorim doesn’t play with natural wingers in his 3-4-2-1 formation, exactly where Mbeumo fits in the current setup remains to be seen. What appears most likely is that he will function as one of the two attacking midfielders in behind a central striker, most likely on the right-hand side and given licence to roam into wider areas. He could play opposite new signing Cunha, who is also expected to feature in one of the two number 10 positions.
Keeping Mbeumo as close to the opposition penalty area as possible seems a necessity given United’s creative struggles last term, with the 25-year-old certainly capable of filling in as the club’s orthodox striker.
What would perhaps be more concerning for United supporters is the prospect of Mbeumo playing in the wing-back role currently occupied on the right flank by either Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui or Amad Diallo. The latter is a traditional winger but has been forced to play deeper at times this season.
Given the eye-watering fee and wages required to prise Mbeumo from Brentford, it seems wasteful to field him as a wing-back, but it remains an option for Amorim should he decide against changing formation.
Which Man Utd Players Are Under Threat Next Season?
Assuming Mbeumo features in the right inside forward position for United, then the aforementioned Amad is most likely to suffer. With Cunha also arriving to inherit the other number 10 spot, it leaves the Ivorian with question marks over his game time. It’s likely that his minutes will be managed next season, or he will be forced to play as a wing-back.
Alejandro Garnacho isn’t expected to be at Old Trafford next term but will suffer the same fate as Amad should he stay, while the arrival of Mbeumo would force Bruno Fernandes to drop into the two-man midfield more regularly. In turn, that would restrict game time for United’s other midfielders given the Portuguese is an ever-present. Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount will all be concerned.