Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho Could Land ‘Priority’ Transfer Destination
Alejandro Garnacho could be offered the chance to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Manchester United this summer, with Aston Villa now named among his suitors by a new report.
The winger fell foul of head coach Ruben Amorim following frustrated comments made in the wake of May’s Europa League final, with reports later claiming that Garnacho was told he can find a new club in front of the rest of the squad.
Villa previously did business with United in January when they took Marcus Rashford on loan—albeit eventually opting against using a £40 million ($53.6 million) option to make that deal permanent.
The Daily Mail writes that, having not replaced Rashford elsewhere in the market, Villa have eyes on Garnacho. The interest still appears to be in the early stages, not yet progressing beyond “monitoring developments” with regard to the Argentina international’s future.
Napoli have been heavily linked Garnacho is believed to have turned down Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in favour of remaining in England, which has always been his “priority”.
Chelsea showed interest in Garnacho in January but have since gone on to spend £150 million ($200.1 million) on Jamie Gittens, João Pedro, Estêvão Willian and Kendry Páez. Despite those acquisitions in attacking positions, Chelsea’s interest is still described as “ongoing”.
According to reports, Garnacho is currently only allowed to train at Manchester United’s Carrington base after 5 p.m., once Amorim and the rest of the squad have left for the day. Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are the others on that list, and have all been told to move on.
Villa have been one of the Premier League’s success stories in recent seasons, given new life by Unai Emery and competing in the Champions League in 2024–25 for the first time since last qualifying for the equivalent former European Cup in the early 1980s.
After finishing sixth in the Premier League, Villa will contest the Europa League in 2025–26 and might even fancy their chances of securing a first major trophy in 30 years.