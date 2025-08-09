How Man Utd Could Line Up With Benjamin Sesko
Following a traumatic 2024–25 campaign, Manchester United have set about reconfiguring their squad for the upcoming season.
The Red Devils have decided to splurge in the forward department given their struggles in the final third last season, with the departure of Marcus Rashford and exile of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho forcing them to splash the cash.
The defence and midfield remain largely untouched—bar the addition of 18-year-old wing back Diego León—but Ruben Amorim’s attack has been enhanced by the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, with RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško soon to follow the duo to Old Trafford.
The 22-year-old centre forward is being signed to remedy Man Utd’s goalscoring issues and a sizeable sum is being spent on the Slovenia international, who will have expectation heaped on him once he pens his contract at Old Trafford.
But how will Šeško fit in at Man Utd? Here’s how the Red Devils could line up with the striker next season.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup With Benjamin Šeško
Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee beware, Šeško has come to steal your spot. The 6’5 colossus is an orthodox No. 9 and will be immediately drafted into the central striker position in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation having never featured anywhere else across the front line.
Šeško will occupy the position most often filled by Højlund last season and will be expected to perform a similar function as the Denmark international—although he must perform to a higher standard than his new clubmate. Amorim will require him to hold the ball up effectively and provide space for the two inside forwards, while also using his speed to sprint beyond the opposition’s defensive line.
Šeško will need greater support from Man Utd’s two No. 10s than Højlund received last season, but the arrival of Cunha and Mbeumo should help ease the creative burden placed almost exclusively on the shoulders of club captain Bruno Fernandes. The new recruits will operate just in behind Šeško, feeding him in dangerous positions and drifting wide to create room for the towering striker.
Fernandes will naturally drop deeper and feature as part of Amorim’s two-man midfield, allowing him greater influence on proceedings but leaving the Red Devils defensively weaker through the centre. Casemiro, who has enjoyed a mini-resurgence of late, will likely start the new term as his partner, although Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo will compete for a midfield berth.
Man Utd’s back three, wing backs and goalkeeper will be unchanged from last season, at least for the time being. They could do with strengthening at the back but have limited funds having prioritised their attack this summer.
Diogo Dalot’s defensive-minded approach on the right flank could offset the attacking endeavor of Patrick Dorgu, while Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro are likely to be the three centre backs chosen. For now, André Onana is Amorim’s preferred goalkeeper, although he could miss the start of the Premier League season with injury.