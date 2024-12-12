How Many Games Will Kylian Mbappe Miss for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappé to close out 2024.
Mbappé is the latest Real Madrid player stuck on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in Los Blancos' 2–3 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League. The Frenchman was forced to come off the pitch just 26 minutes after scoring his 50th goal in the competition.
Real Madrid confirmed the extent of the injury days after the fixture. "Following tests carried out on Kylian Mbappé [on Dec. 12] by the Real Madrid medical department, the player has been diagnosed with a thigh injury in his left leg. His progress will be monitored," said the club in an official statement.
The injury comes right as Mbappé was slowly finding his form. The 25-year-old found the back of the net in four of Real Madrid's six matches after the November international break. He is now up to 12 goals across all competitions on the season. He would have two more added to his total had he not missed a penalty against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao.
The defending Spanish and European champions will miss Mbappé's presence up top, but they will only have to primarily rely on Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo for a short amount of time.
Mbappé will likely miss at least two matches for Real Madrid. The Frenchman will not be available for Los Blancos' La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano on Dec. 14. Mbappé also remains a serious doubt for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on Dec. 18.
The Athletic reported Real Madrid consider Mbappé "a longshot" to feature in the cup final against either Pachuca or Al Ahly at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The France international would have to make his return just one week after suffering the thigh injury.
Ancelotti will likely have to wait until Real Madrid's match against Sevilla on Dec. 22 to call upon the Frenchman. The home game is the final fixture of the year before Real Madrid face Valencia on Jan. 2 in their rescheduled La Liga clash.