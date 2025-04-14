How Many Games Will Kylian Mbappe Miss for Real Madrid Through Suspension?
Kylian Mbappé is awaiting his suspension after receiving a straight red card in Real Madrid's 0–1 victory over Alavés.
Real Madrid might have collected all three points against Alavés at the weekend, but it was Mbappé who stole the headlines. The Frenchman was sent off in the 38th minute for a horrible tackle on Alavés midfielder Antonio Blanco and left his team with 10 men for over 50 minutes.
The red card was an easy decision for referee César Soto Grado; Mbappé fully caught Blanco on the shin with his studs up in a late, high and downright dangerous tackle. The superstar forward went down the tunnel without complaint for the first time in his Real Madrid career.
Although Real Madrid managed to still secure a victory in his absence, they now will be without their best goalscorer for what could be a lengthy spell.
Mbappé's impending suspension could range from one to three matches. His tackle did not injure an opponent, though, and therefore the Frenchman is expected to only receive up to a two-game ban for his dangerous tackle.
Although Mbappé's exact sentence is not certain at this time, one thing is—he will miss Real Madrid's next La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, Apr. 20. Los Blancos already lost to Ernesto Valverde's men earlier in the season and now will be without their leading goalscorer for the reverse fixture.
The France international could also miss Real Madrid's next La Liga match against Getafe on Wednesday, Apr. 23, should he receive a two-match suspension. A three-match ban would keep Mbappé sidelined for Real Madrid's bout with Celta Vigo on Saturday, May 3.
Mbappé's suspension does not apply to the Champions League; the Frenchman can still play Arsenal in the second leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Apr. 16.
Can Kylian Mbappe Miss the Copa del Rey Final Against Barcelona?
Yes, technically Mbappé can miss the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday, Apr. 26. Since his red card came in a La Liga fixture, his ban will only pertain to La Liga matches unless he is handed a four-match suspension or more.
A four-match ban means sanctions accumulate across Spanish competitions and therefore would keep Mbappé from playing in the Copa del Rey final.
Still, since referee César Soto Grado noted that Mbappé was "fighting for the ball" in his report, it is rather unlikely that Mbappé will receive a four-match suspension.