Alaves 0–1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Hold on After Kylian Mbappe's Red Card
Real Madrid collected all three points against Alavés despite Kylian Mbappé's first-half red card.
After a disastrous week that featured a shocking defeat to Valencia and an embarrassing loss to Arsenal, Real Madrid desperately needed a victory against relegation candidate, Alavés. Eduardo Camavinga got the defending Spanish champions on the scoresheet in the 34th minute with a brilliant curling strike from outside the box.
The game turned on its head for Los Blancos, though, when Kylian Mbappé saw red just four minutes later. The Frenchman was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Antonio Blanco, leaving Real Madrid with 10 men for the remainder of the match.
Although it was by no means a pretty second half, Real Madrid dug deep to close out the game at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. Alavés never truly looked like they could find an equalizer, especially when they too went down to 10 men after Manu Sánchez was sent off for a poor challenge on Vinícius Júnior.
The match ended with only 20 players on the pitch, but all Real Madrid will care about are the three points they took home in La Liga. Now, Los Blancos must await news of Mbappé's suspension while they shift their focus to the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Alaves (4-1-2-3)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
8.4/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
7.3/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
6.8/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.2/10
LB: Fran García
6.8/10
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.8/10
AM: Fede Valverde
7.6/10
AM: Eduardo Camavinga
8.7/10
RW: Arda Güler
6.7/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
5/10
LW: Rodrygo
7.4/10
SUB: Vinícius Júnior (62' for Rodrygo)
6.7/10
SUB: Jude Bellingham (63' for Güler)
6.8/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (77' for García)
6.3/10
SUB: Dani Ceballos (92' for Valverde)
N/A