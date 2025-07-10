How Much Chelsea Can Earn By Winning the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
It’s been an immensely valuable summer both on and off the pitch for Chelsea, who have now glided into the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final with victory over Fluminense.
João Pedro’s impressive double downed the Brazilians on Tuesday as the Blues booked their place at the showpiece event against either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.
For Enzo Maresca, it’s been another period of impressive progress. Chelsea’s run to the final hasn’t been littered with towering hurdles but they have showcased their talent against teams from across the globe. Winning the Club World Cup would be a mighty feat given the calibre of opposition they must conquer in the final.
But Chelsea’s progress in the United States has also been hugely important to their bank balance. The Blues have earned a fortune from their exploits and have already made use of their extra funds in the transfer market.
Here’s just how much Chelsea will earn by winning the tournament.
How Much Have Chelsea Earned From Club World Cup So Far?
Chelsea need little help in the financial department but their performances at the Club World Cup had already earned them a whopping $104.6 million (£76.9 million) before their semi-final victory over Fluminense.
By conquering the South Americans, Chelsea pocketed themselves another $30 million (£22.1 million), taking their staggering total up to $134.6 million (£99 million) across the entirety of the tournament.
That means Chelsea have earned more than anyone else in the competition by quite some distance, and will only add to their total by lifting the trophy at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13.
How Much Will Chelsea Earn For Winning the Final?
Chelsea face an enormous test in the final up against either PSG or Real Madrid and will be considered underdogs for the clash. However, the Blues are certainly capable of beating either of their fellow Europeans and claiming their second piece of silverware under Maresca following May’s Europa Conference League final triumph.
Should Chelsea win the final and get their hands on the prize, they will also earn a cool $40 million (£29.4 million), which is a vast sum for winning a competition.
To put this into context, clubs earn just £2 million for winning the FA Cup final and a measly £100,000 for winning the Carabao Cup final. Even UEFA Champions League finalists don’t earn as much as Chelsea could for claiming the Club World Cup, with PSG pocketing £21.5 million for winning the most recent final against Inter Milan.
How Much Have Chelsea Spent on Transfers This Summer?
Chelsea appear determined to instantly spend their earnings from the Club World Cup having already splashed the cash this summer. Unsurprisingly, the Blues have been colossal spenders, signing six players with almost two months of the transfer window still to go.
The Blues have recruited João Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap and Estêvão Willian to further bolster their bloated forward line, while youngsters Mamadou Sarr and Dário Essugo have also been snapped up.
In total, Chelsea have splurged £201 million ($273.2 million), which remains significantly more than they have earned from the Club World Cup. However, the competition’s prize fund has offered them extra room to manoeuvre in the transfer market, with player sales also helping them raise more funds as the window progresses.
