How Outrageous Ticket Prices for 2026 World Cup Final Compare to Past Years

Ticket prices to the 2026 World Cup hit an all-time high on Wednesday, when FIFA rolled out its fourth and final phase of sales for the summer showcase. With soccer’s governing body continuing to commit to a dynamic pricing model, it seems near impossible for fans to avoid shelling out thousands of dollars just to enter a stadium.

The biggest price increase came for the 2026 World Cup final, which takes place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The high-end, Category 1 tickets—for seats in the lower two bowls of the stadium—opened at $10,990, over 70% more than the original price of $6,370 back in October when sales first kicked off. Seats in Categories 2 and 3 opened at $7,380 and $5,785, respectively, up from $4,210 and $2,790 in October.

Have tickets to the championship match of the sport’s grandest stage always been this exorbitant and exclusive?

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into the ticket prices of past World Cup finals to learn just how outrageous prices are for the 2026 edition.

2022 Qatar World Cup: Argentina vs. France

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in 2022. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A Category 1 ticket to see Argentina defeat France in penalties in the 2022 Qatar World Cup final at Lusail Stadium averaged $1,607, according to Statista, leaps and bounds more affordable than pricing for the 2026 World Cup final. A Category 2 ticket cost $1,003, and a Category 3 ticket cost $604.

2018 Russia World Cup: France vs. Croatia

A Category 1 ticket for the 2018 World Cup final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia, during which France reigned victorious with a 4–2 victory over Croatia, averaged $1,100—over $500 cheaper than a ticket for the 2022 edition, according to Statista. A Category 2 seat cost $710, with Category 3 at $455.

2014 Brazil World Cup: Germany vs. Argentina

Germany won the 2014 World Cup with a 1–0 victory over Argentina. | Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Tickets to see Germany and Argentina battle it out at the Maracanã Stadium in the 2014 Brazil World Cup final were steep, costing around $6,000, according to a report from CBS News in April 2014.

Even accounting for inflation though, the 2014 ticket to the final would be cheaper than 2026, valued at $8,271.

2010 South Africa World Cup: Spain vs. the Netherlands

The best seat in the house for the 2010 South Africa World Cup final at Soccer City in Johannesburg initially went on sale for $900 in the year before the tournament, according to CNN.

Tickets for the final, which Spain won 1–0 over the Netherlands, were selling for as cheap as $150, though, according to Reuters.

2002 Korea Japan World Cup: Brazil vs. Germany

Tickets for the 2002 World Cup final in Japan were set $575 a year before the tournament, with the cheapest at $230, according to BBC.

Those prices—to see Brazil defeat Germany 2–0—equate to $1,080 and $432 in today’s money.

1994 U.S. World Cup: Brazil vs. Italy

Brazil won the 1994 World Cup in penalties. | Henri Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images

The last time the U.S. held the tournament was in 1994, and the World Cup final where Brazil beat Italy in penalties at the Rose Bowl cost fans upwards of $1,500, which equates to roughly $3,300 in today’s money, still substantially lower than what FIFA is charging for a seat in the U.S.-based final.

1970 Mexico World Cup: Brazil vs. Italy

Pelé led Brazil to victory in 1970. | Horstmüller/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Seats to see Pelé lead Brazil to 4–1 over Italy in the 1970 World Cup final at the Estadio Azteca ranged from roughly $125 to $160, according to two different ticket stubs.

That price range equates to $1,047 to $1,340 in today’s value.

1950 Brazil World Cup: Uruguay vs. Brazil

One particular ticket for the 1950 World Cup final at the Maracanã, which saw Uruguay defeat the host-country Brazil 2–1, cost more than the Mexico edition 20 years later: around $600, according to an auctioned ticket stub, which equates to $8,136 today—still markedly cheaper than 2026 World Cup final prices.

1934 Italy World Cup: Italy vs. Czechoslovakia

Czechoslovakia lost to Italy 2–1 in the second-ever World Cup final. | STAFF/AFP via Getty Images

Although difficult to find ticket pricing for the first-ever World Cup final in Uruguay in 1930, the second-ever World Cup final in 1934 at the Stadio Nazionale PNF in Rome cost roughly 60 lira, according to the Los Angeles Times, or just over $3, which would equate to $73 today.

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