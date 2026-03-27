How Real Madrid Could Line Up With Rodri

Real Madrid’s admiration for Rodri is longstanding, and that affection is reciprocated.

“You can’t turn down one of the world’s best clubs,” Rodri confessed earlier this week. “It doesn’t matter if they arrive at the match in a good or bad moment, Real Madrid is always Real Madrid. The door is not closed.”

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Bold words from the former Atlético Madrid player currently under contract with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City until 2027. Waxing lyrical about the opponent who just dumped you out of the Champions League is hardly the slickest move.

Rodri will care little should it set the wheels in motion for a summer switch to the Santiago Bernabéu, Los Blancos having long been tipped to sign the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner. Whether such a move materializes remains to be seen.

Here’s how Madrid could line up with the coveted Spaniard should a deal be struck.

4-1-2-1-2: Sole Holding Midfielder

Rodri could slot in as the only holding midfielder. | FotMob

Rodri has forged a reputation as one of the most impressive and well-rounded defensive midfielders of a generation. Occupying the holding role with immense success over nearly seven years with the Cityzens, the lack of weaknesses within the Spaniard’s game is one of the reasons behind his remarkable ascent at the Etihad Stadium.

First and foremost, however, comes Rodri’s defensive ability. Like any deep-lying midfielder worth their salt, the 29-year-old smells danger and quickly stamps it out, perfectly treading the line between committed combatant and master of the dark arts. Remarkable in-game intelligence ensures he can walk the tightrope without punishment.

Madrid already have such a destroyer in their ranks: Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Frenchman is enjoying a fine season with Los Blancos, important to their recent upturn in form in particular, but Rodri—at his best—still operates at a level far above Tchouaméni. The Spain international’s injury issues have affected his ability to maintain his lofty standards, but there remain regular glimpses of the imperious form that saw him scoop the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri’s arrival would gift Madrid two capable defensive midfielders and offer greater freedom to the club’s attack-minded individuals. Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler and Federico Valverde all benefit from playing alongside a natural enforcer, allowing them to weave their magic in opposition territory. Rodri could prove the perfect linchpin.

4-2-3-1: Advanced Midfielder in Double Pivot

Could Rodri be offered greater attacking freedom? | FotMob

Madrid’s superstar forwards have often drawn criticism for their work ethic out of possession. Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior are particularly guilty of laziness off the ball, hence why Madrid appear more balanced when only one of their prized attacking assets starts.

However, in a bid to tighten Madrid’s lines when fielding the pair together in the final third, two defensive midfielders could be installed in a double pivot at the base of a 4-2-3-1 formation. The presence of Tchouaméni alongside Rodri in the engine room, as well as the likes of Valverde and Bellingham tracking back from more advanced positions, could mitigate the stubbornness of Mbappé and Vinicius Jr.

If both were employed in the midfield, Rodri would also have the chance to operate in more advanced zones. While renowned for his defensive acumen, the City star is an elite playmaker in possession, boasting every possible pass in his repertoire and regularly contributing with goals and assists when functioning at his peak.

During the season for which Rodri was awarded the Ballon d’Or, he conjured nine goals and a further 13 assists across all competitions. He’s capable of playing as a No. 8 rather than a destructive No. 6, with his attacking potential not to be undervalued.

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