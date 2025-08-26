‘Open the Door’—How Rodrygo’s Real Madrid Stance Impacts Tottenham Transfer
Tottenham Hotspur’s ambitions of signing Manchester City forward Savinho reportedly hinge on Rodrygo leaving Real Madrid for the Etihad Stadium.
Spurs were once linked with a move for Rodrygo themselves, even emerging as the favourites to sign the Brazilian forward after Arsenal and Liverpool at one point earlier this summer. Preferences and priorities in north London appeared to shift over the subsequent weeks. Eberechi Eze was the leading target until Arsenal swooped in and it now appears that Savinho is back at the top of Tottenham’s wishlist.
Thomas Frank’s side were thought to be lining up a €70 million (£60.6 million, $81.8 million) yet it will take more than money to convince City, who are reluctant to lose their own South American weaver.
The only chance of persuading Pep Guardiola to part ways with Savinho is if it becomes clear that they can sign Rodrygo as his replacement, David Ornstein of The Athletic claims. If that is to happen, the Brazilian would have to tell Real Madrid that he is willing to leave this summer which thus far hasn’t happened or appears likely to occur.
After skirting around the fringes of Xabi Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid, Rodrygo started Sunday’s 3–0 victory over Real Oviedo. Lining up on his favoured left wing in place of Vinicius Junior, the 24-year-old started brightly before fading and eventually heading to the substitutes bench for the final half-hour.
Alonso insisted after the match that Rodrygo was a key part of the squad: “We need everyone and Rodrygo is another one.”
Guardiola has resisted the temptation to call upon Savinho during this transfer limbo. The Brazilian was not part of the City squad which was roundly beaten 2–0 on Saturday by, of all teams, Spurs.
When the news of Tottenham’s interest in Savinho first broke earlier this month, Guardiola was adamant that his versatile forward wouldn’t be going anywhere. “The only thing I’m concerned about today is that Savinho will be with us all the season, and hopefully for many, many years,” he told assembled media.
“Because at 21 years old with the potential he has, playing a lot of minutes, he has to improve in final decisions, he’s an extraordinary player.
“But at the end, as always, the desire of the player prevails above everything, and after that there has to be an agreement with the club. If you don’t make an agreement, the player will be here.”