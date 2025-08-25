‘We Need Everyone’—Xabi Alonso Gives Rodrygo Verdict After Season Debut
Despite his uncertain future, Rodrygo made his season debut for Real Madrid starting in Los Blancos’ victory over Real Oviedo.
Rodrygo’s inclusion in the starting XI was a surprise. Since Xabi Alonso’s arrival to Real Madrid, Rodrygo had been demoted to a secondary role. After starting just once during the 2025 Club World Cup, it appeared the Brazilian’s future was destined away from the Santiago Bernabéu.
Prior to the match vs. Real Oviedo, reports indicated Rodrygo could make his season debut. However, his inclusion from the start was unexpected. After the match, Alonso was asked about Rodrygo’s performance.
“He’s [Rodrygo] done well,” Alonso said. “On that side [the left wing] he associates well. He had a couple of shots but it was hard for him to find space with Oviedo sitting so low. I’ve liked him. We need everyone and Rodrygo is another one.”
“We have 20-something players on the squad and I’m going to try to get the best out of everyone to get the best team possible.”
If the first two games of the season are any indication, Alonso seems to consider Rodrygo as Vinícius Júnior’s backup. Brahim Díaz started on the right win in Real Madrid’s La Liga opener vs. Osasuna. Franco Mastantuono replaced him against Oviedo starting on the right with Rodrygo on the left and Vinícius Júnior on the bench.
Rodrygo has made the bulk of his appearances for Real Madrid as a right winger. However, he came up through Santos’s academy as a left winger and has featured for Brazil’s national team on the left. Much of the speculation regarding Rodrygo’s possible departure from the club has been fueled by his desire to play on that side where he apparently feels more comfortable.
A number of Premier League clubs have targeted Rodrygo this summer with teams from the Saudi Pro League also circling the situation. However, with only days remaining in the transfer window, Rodrygo still appears to part of Alonso’s plans in his debut season as Real Madrid manager.