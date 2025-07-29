Rodrygo: ‘Favorite’ to Sign Real Madrid Star Becomes Clear
Tottenham Hotspur have been billed as the leading contenders to sign Real Madrid’s mercurial winger Rodrygo after a change in circumstances for three other Premier League suitors, according to a new report from Spain.
Rodrygo’s future was arguably under threat as soon as Kylian Mbappé arrived in the Spanish capital last summer. The Frenchman’s arrival immediately shunted Rodrygo even further down the pecking order, with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham already given top billing.
The Brazilian’s versatility ensured that his playing time wasn’t greatly impacted—he made more appearances in 2024–25 (53) than 2023–24 (51)—but rarely was he afforded a run out on his favored left wing.
Xabi Alonso’s reluctance to use Rodrygo in any role for much of the Club World Cup has heightened speculation of a summer exit. A glut of Premier League clubs have been linked with the fleet-footed forward. Arsenal have long been credited with interest in Rodrygo, while Chelsea and Liverpool are also often floated.
Tottenham emerged as surprise suitors and now appear to be leading the race for his signature, per AS. Spurs are thought to have the financial power and sporting necessity to pull off this potential coup.
Chelsea have all but been dismissed as serious suitors while Liverpool are thought to be prioritizing a move for Alexander Isak. Arsenal have already bolstered their frontline with Viktor Gyökeres and Noni Madueke, although AS claim that the north London outfit are still monitoring the situation. Spurs, however, are at the front of the queue.
Thomas Frank has welcomed Mohammed Kudus to N17 and sealed the permanent acquisition of Mathys Tel, but could have a new hole in his frontline if Son Heung-min secures a move to LAFC.
Rodrygo is still thought to be favoring a stay in La Liga until sitting down for a meeting in August yet Madrid appear to be increasingly keen on offloading the 24-year-old. The Spanish giants are even reportedly willing to accept offers below his initial €90 million ($104.2 million) asking price in a bid to balance some of the expensive arrivals which have already been made.