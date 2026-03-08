‘Staggering’—How Ryan Gravenberch’s New Salary Compares to Liverpool Teammates

Ryan Gravenberch has committed his future to Liverpool, penning a six-year contract extension which reportedly comes with a “staggering” new salary of more than double what he was previously paid.

Gravenberch played a starring role in the Reds’ title success under Arne Slot last season, missing just one league game as they cantered to glory.

The Dutchman had initially struggled to break through with Jürgen Klopp at the helm after arriving from Bayern Munich in a $45.6 million (£34 million) deal, but his reinvention as a holding midfielder proved to be the making of Gravenberch on Merseyside.

He, like so many, has endured a dip amid a disappointing title defense, but Liverpool have made it clear that they regard their No. 38 as critical to their long-term plans. Gravenberch’s previous deal was due to expire in 2028, and the club were keen to avoid another protracted saga, given what they’ve been through with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté over the past 18 months.

It’ll be interesting to see how Liverpool’s engine room evolves in 2026, especially if a new manager comes through the door this summer. Alexis Mac Allister has been tenuously linked with a move to Real Madrid, and clubs will undoubtedly be enquiring about Dominik Szoboszlai should the Reds fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Nevertheless, tying down their silky do-it-all midfielder is a big coup, and Liverpool were keen to reward Gravenberch in a big way.

How Ryan Gravenberch’s Salary Compares to Liverpool Teammates—Report

Gravenberch’s impressive contract still doesn’t match Mohamed Salah’s. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Gravenberch has put pen to paper on a new contract worth $116.2 million (€100 million, £86.7 million) across the next six years, which amounts to $19.3 million (€16.6 million, £14.4 million) per annum.

That works out at roughly $372,000 (€320,000, £277,500) per week, meaning he’s almost doubled what he was thought to be earning under his previous contract.

Based upon other widely reported figures, Gravenberch is now Liverpool’s fourth-highest earner.

Salah’s lengthy contract negotiations earned him a new contract thought to be worth in the region of $640,000 (£480,000) per week, according to The Telegraph.

Liverpool’s Top Earners

Liverpool Rank Player Reported Weekly Salary 1. Mohamed Salah $640,000 (£480,000) 2. Virgil van Dijk $540,000 (£400,000) 3. Alexander Isak $400,000 (£300,000) 4. Ryan Gravenberch $372,000 (£277,500)

Van Dijk went through the same renewal process as Salah and emerged as the best-paid defender in the world, taking home around $540,000 (£400,000) each week, according to The Athletic. Record-signing Alexander Isak belatedly put pen to paper on a deal worth $400,000 (£300,000) per week at Liverpool—which was considerably more than Newcastle United were willing to offer to make him the Magpies’ highest ever earned, per The Times.

The “mega-contract” handed to Gravenberch has reportedly seen him leapfrog the likes of Andy Robertson, Hugo Ekitiké and Florian Wirtz in Liverpool’s salary table.

Gravenberch’s bumper new deal is not quite on the same terms as the division’s highest earners. Erling Haaland leads the way with almost double what his rival earns.

