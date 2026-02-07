How The Super Bowl Will Have Unexpected Impact on Liga MX Weekend Games

The Super Bowl, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, will take center stage this Sunday, Feb. 8, causing plenty of ripple effects that influence other sports and leagues, including Mexico’s Liga MX.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patrios will battle for NFL glory on Sunday in the main event of all of U.S. sports. But even outside the U.S. borders, the Super Bowl captures the spotlight of fans all over the globe.

Mexico is no exception, with reports indicating the southern U.S. neighbor is home to around 40 million NFL fans—the largest audience outside the U.S., per Forbes.

Despite soccer and Liga MX being the most popular sport and league in Mexico, the Super Bowl and its rapidly growing popularity will have an impact on this weekend’s slate of games. The Clausura 2026 gameweek 5 will take place this weekend, but there’s an interesting and glaring change to the schedule.

The Impact Super Bowl LX Will Have on Liga MX

Club América and Monterrey will face off in the last game of gameweek 5. | IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport

Not a single Liga MX game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 8, making way for Super Bowl LX to be a standalone event that will be broadcasted in Mexico on two different national television channels.

Since the start of the Clausura 2026 season, games have been played on Sunday regularly, with Santos Laguna and Mexico City giants Pumas regularly playing their home games during the final day of the week.

This weekend, though, all nine Liga MX games will be played between Friday and Saturday, resulting in plenty of kick-off times overlapping.

Last year, Pumas vs. Mazatlán was played at the same time as Super Bowl LIX, which resulted in poor viewership. A year later, Liga MX decided against competing with the NFL’s spectacle and planned the schedule accordingly—something that already happened back in 2018.

Liga MX Clausura 2026 Gameweek 5: Full Schedule

Date Matchup Kick-off Time Friday, Feb. 6 Necaxa vs. Atlético San Luis 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Friday, Feb. 6 Tigres vs. Santos Laguna 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Friday, Feb. 6 Mazatlán vs. Chivas 10:06 p.m. ET / 7:06 p.m. PT Friday, Feb. 6 Tijuana vs. Puebla 10:06 p.m. ET / 7:06 p.m. PT Saturday, Feb. 7 Toluca vs. Cruz Azul 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT Saturday, Feb. 7 Querétaro vs. Club León 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT Saturday, Feb. 7 Atlas vs. Pumas 8:05 p.m. ET / 5:05 p.m. PT Saturday, Feb. 7 Pachuca vs. FC Juárez 8:06 p.m. ET / 5:06 p.m. PT Saturday, Feb. 7 Club América vs. Monterrey 10:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. PT

READ THE LATEST LIGA MX NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP