How to Unlock the Transfer Market in EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team
EA Sports FC 26 is here as players across the world start a new Ultimate Team journey once again.
While fans might fancy one game mode over another, Ultimate Team has consistently remained a calling card of the franchise. Players spend the entire game cycle building up their squads competing against one another in a variety of modes.
One key aspect of Ultimate Team, however, is locked for new players: the transfer market. Items cannot be sold or purchased on the market, limiting a player’s capability when booting up the game for the first time. Unlocking it is rather simple, but a bit time consuming.
Here is how to unlock the FC 26 Transfer Market in Ultimate Team.
How to Unlock FC 26 Transfer Market
Players that have their transfer market access locked must complete the following FC 26 Foundations objectives in Ultimate Team:
- New Beginnings
- Venturing Out
- Diving In
- On Your Way
New Beginnings
- Complete the Passes and Shots Moment
- Play three Squad Battles matches on any difficulty
- Play the Squad Battles Featured Squad on any difficulty
- Score five goals in any Ultimate Team game mode
- Complete Football 101 Foundation Moments group
Venturing Out
- Play three Rush matches
- Complete the Foundations EVO - Intro to Rewards EVO
- Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode
- Play five matches in any Ultimate Team game mode
Diving In
- Play five Ultimate Team Rush matches
- Play five Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty
- Play five Rivals matches
- Play 15 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode
On Your Way
- Play 10 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode
- Complete five Rush bonuses
- Assist 25 times in any Ultimate Team game mode
- Complete any two SBC groups
Completing each objective will grant players rewards and items along the way to kickstart their squads, but in general there is a bit of a heavy lift to get one of the most crucial aspects of Ultimate Team unlocked.
And, once everything is completed, players do not even get full access right away.
After fully completing On Your Way, full market access is granted 48 hours after for PC players and 24 hours later for console players. During that waiting period, players can sell items on the market to generate coins, but they cannot purchase players or search the market.
Why is the FC 26 Transfer Market Locked?
“Limiting Transfer Market access for new accounts helps protect the economy from potential rules-breaking activity while ensuring that actual new players are introduced to FUT at a more measured pace. It’s one more way we’re focusing on player trust and system integrity from day one,” EA Sports says on its website.