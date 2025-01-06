How to Vote for EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year
EA Sports FC players can now vote for the FC 25 Team of the Year.
The most prestigious promotion each year in Ultimate Team is on the horizon as the nominees were revealed Jan. 6 alongside the voting portal going live. EA Sports releases a full squad for both men and women with massive rating and statistical boosts. As well, there will be additional promotional cards released throughout the event.
Fans can vote for EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year, both men and women, by clicking the link here.
Fans must fill out a 4-3-3 formation consisting of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three attackers. Though, there aren't any restrictions on voting for players to fill set positions. FC players could hypothetically vote for three strikers as the forwards, or they could do two wingers and a striker.
EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year Nominees
