How to Watch Al-Ahly vs. Inter Miami on TV and Around the World

Al Ahly and Inter Miami face off in the opening match of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Inter Miami kick off the Club World Cup.
Inter Miami kick off the Club World Cup. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Inter Miami will get the reformatted and expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup underway when they clash with Egyptian behemoths Al Ahly on Saturday night.

The opener of the 63-game tournament will see Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets take to the field in pink and black, marched out of the tunnel by another former Barcelona icon in Javier Mascherano. They will have the advantage of playing in familiar surroundings, with the competition hosted across the United States and the opening game in their hometown, Miami.

Al Ahly are aiming to spoil the party and the record CAF Champions League winners will have no inferiority complex heading to Florida. Egypt’s finest should go blow-for-blow with Inter Miami in an enthralling curtain-raiser.

Eyes across the world will be lasered in on Saturday night’s action—or Sunday’s depending on where you live—and fortunately for audiences far and wide, there are an array of viewing options.

Here’s how to watch the opening match of the Club World Cup live on TV.

When Does Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami Kick Off?

  • Location: Florida, United States
  • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, June 14 / Sunday, June 15
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 01:00 BST (June 15)

How to Watch Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami on TV

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA, Watch TBS, TUDN USA, Univision

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

United States

DAZN UK, Channel 5

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

Egypt

DAZN, tabii, ON Time Sports, MBC Masr 2, MBC Action

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN1 France

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Italia 1, Mediaset Infinity

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, TeleCinco Espana, Mitele Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

