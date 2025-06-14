How to Watch Al-Ahly vs. Inter Miami on TV and Around the World
Inter Miami will get the reformatted and expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup underway when they clash with Egyptian behemoths Al Ahly on Saturday night.
The opener of the 63-game tournament will see Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets take to the field in pink and black, marched out of the tunnel by another former Barcelona icon in Javier Mascherano. They will have the advantage of playing in familiar surroundings, with the competition hosted across the United States and the opening game in their hometown, Miami.
Al Ahly are aiming to spoil the party and the record CAF Champions League winners will have no inferiority complex heading to Florida. Egypt’s finest should go blow-for-blow with Inter Miami in an enthralling curtain-raiser.
Eyes across the world will be lasered in on Saturday night’s action—or Sunday’s depending on where you live—and fortunately for audiences far and wide, there are an array of viewing options.
Here’s how to watch the opening match of the Club World Cup live on TV.
When Does Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami Kick Off?
- Location: Florida, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Saturday, June 14 / Sunday, June 15
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 01:00 BST (June 15)
How to Watch Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA, Watch TBS, TUDN USA, Univision
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
United States
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
Egypt
DAZN, tabii, ON Time Sports, MBC Masr 2, MBC Action
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN1 France
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Italia 1, Mediaset Infinity
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, TeleCinco Espana, Mitele Plus
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.