No club has enjoyed more Copa del Rey success than Barcelona, and the proud Catalonians are aiming to secure a 33rd crown this season.

Hansi Flick’s side, who are the current holders, have so far bypassed minnows Guadalajara and Segunda leaders Racing Santander to set up Tuesday night’s potentially enthralling quarterfinal clash.

Albacete are riding a wave of David-like momentum heading into this one, having euphorically overcome the Goliath of Real Madrid via a 94th-minute winner in the round of 16. Celta Vigo have also been slain on their fairytale journey, and now they’re targeting a first Copa del Rey semifinal berth since 1994–95.

The Belmonte will be bouncing for yet another grand occasion in Castille-La Mancha—the setting of Miguel de Cervantes’ landmark 17th-century novel, Don Quixote.

Here’s how fans can catch Barcelona’s Copa del Rey quarterfinal against giant-killers Albacete.

What Time Does Albacete vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Albacete, Spain

: Albacete, Spain Stadium : Estadio Carlos Belmonte

: Estadio Carlos Belmonte Date : Tuesday, Feb. 3

: Tuesday, Feb. 3 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Albacete vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Supporters in the United States can tune into Barcelona’s upcoming Copa del Rey clash on ESPN Select and the ESPN App. FuboTV is an alternative, but active subscriptions are needed for all.

Premier Sports 1 is broadcasting the cup tie for those watching from the United Kingdom, and the game can also be streamed on various devices via Premier Sports Player. Again, an active subscription is required.

While no broadcasts are listed in Canada, Sky Sports has the television rights to all things Spanish soccer in Mexico, with Sky+ being the streaming option.

Country TV channel/live stream United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada Not Televised Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Barcelona’s automatic progression into the Champions League round of 16 means the La Liga leaders have a much quieter February. They have just three more games this month, and they’re next in action on Saturday afternoon, when Mallorca visit Camp Nou.

Should they triumph in Albacete, Barça will play the first leg of their semifinal later this month.

