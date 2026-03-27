Argentina plays a first match of 2026 when first-time opponents and African minnows Mauritania arrive in Buenos Aires on Friday night.

The two nations, rather unsurprisingly given the gulf in quality and status, have never faced one another previously, and Friday’s friendly isn’t projected to be a particularly close contest. More than 100 places separate the world champions and their visitors in the FIFA rankings and nothing but an annihilation is expected at La Bombonera.

There will be glimpses of superstars in Argentina’s capital, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi among those selected by Lionel Scaloni. Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández and Julián Alvarez are other members of an all-star cast.

For those interested in watching Argentina strut its stuff ahead of this summer’s World Cup, here’s how to catch the upcoming friendly on TV.

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What Time Does Argentina vs. Mauritania Kick Off?

Location : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Stadium : Estadio Alberto José Armando

: Estadio Alberto José Armando Date : Friday, March 27

: Friday, March 27 Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT / 11:15 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Argentina vs. Mauritania on TV, Live Stream

Argentina is seeking a big win to kick off 2026. | Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

There are an array of broadcasters and specific channels showing Argentina’s clash in the United States and Canada. beIN Sports are among the providers of the action, alongside both fuboTV and Fanatiz. In the U.S. only, ViX will also show the game.

Those in the United Kingdom can tune into the action via OneFootball, but will need to make a one-off payment of £3.99 to watch Messi and Co.

There are no official broadcasters in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, ViX United Kingdom OneFootball Canada beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada Mexico N/A

What Next for Argentina, Mauritania?

Argentina faces another African opponent. | Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images

Things get only slightly tougher for Argentina after the Mauritania meeting, La Albiceleste once again host African opposition next Tuesday. This time it’s Zambia in Buenos Aires for a friendly.

Mauritania has no further friendlies scheduled for the March break.

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