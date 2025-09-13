How to Watch Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest on TV, Live Stream
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are preparing for a different challenge than they initially expected off the back of their defeat at Anfield two weeks ago.
The Gunners are taking on a Nottingham Forest side not led by Nuno Espirito Santo, but Ange Postecoglou. Despite Nuno’s brilliance in helping Forest secure European football for the first time in 30 years, the Portuguese coach had rendered his position untenable at the start of the 2025–26 campaign.
Arteta will thus be taking on a manager whom he never succumbed to during Postecoglou’s two-year reign as Tottenham Hotspur boss. While the Australian idealist manifested pragmatic touches during Spurs’ run to Europa League glory, he’ll be expected to impose his all-or-nothing principles upon the Forest squad right away.
Thus, the Saturday lunchtime clash in north London is littered with intrigue and mystery.
Here’s how to watch Postecoglou’s Premier League return, against Arteta, on TV.
- Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Eze Makes First Start
- Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Andy Madley
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest on TV and Live Stream
Arsenal’s upcoming clash with Postecoglou’s Forest is accessible internationally via Amazon Prime Video. This streaming avenue is available in the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico.
TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for this fixture in the UK, which means it will also be accessible via discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
If you’re Canadian and don’t fancy tuning in on Amazon, you also have the option of streaming the game on DAZN and the Fubo Sports Network, both of which require subscriptions. In Mexico, Caliente TV, acquired by Fox Sports in the summer, will broadcast Postecoglou’s first game back in the big time.
FuboTV is also an option in the United States, but NBC Sports also holds the rights in the country, as do USA Network. Spanish speakers can tune in via Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Arsenal and Nottingham Forest?
Both teams are in midweek action, with Arsenal up first on Tuesday night. Arteta’s Gunners, Champions League semifinalists last season, start their league phase with a trip to the Basque Country, where they face an Athletic Club side that could be without star winger Nico Williams.
Forest, meanwhile, will start their Europa League journey away at Real Betis the following Thursday. Before that, they meet Swansea City in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday. Next weekend, Postecoglou takes his team up to Turf Moor for a Premier League bout with Burnley.
Arsenal host Manchester City in another domestic blockbuster next Sunday.