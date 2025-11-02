How to Watch Barcelona vs. Elche on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona are obligated to bounce back from their defeat against Real Madrid when they host the impressive Elche for the first time in two seasons.
Hansi Flick’s side were outplayed by Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabéu and lost to their bitter rivals for the first time in the German’s tenure. Barcelona have lost two of their last three La Liga games and need a win to keep the pressure on Xabi Alonso’s side.
The newly promoted Elche have been one of the surprises of the season. They went seven games unbeaten upon their return to La Liga and are sitting seventh in the standings. Nevertheless, Eder Sarabia’s side have failed to win in their last three league games and Elche have never won away at Barcelona.
Here’s how you can tune in to Barcelona’s upcoming clash.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Elche Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Kick-Off Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Elche on TV and Live Stream
Barcelona fans in the United States will be able to tune into the action through ESPN+, the ESPN App and fuboTV. The Spanish speaking broadcast is also an option via ESPN Deportes.
TSN3 will carry the match on TV in Canada, but fans in the country can also tune in on streaming through TSN+ and Prime Video. As is always the case with La Liga games, Sky Sports and Sky+ will transmit the match in Mexico.
In the United Kingdom, the game will be available on Premier Sports 1. Those interested can also tune in via streaming on Premier Sports Player and Prime Video.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, Prime Video
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video, TSN3
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
What’s Next for Barcelona?
Barcelona have a busy week ahead of them. Flick’s side will travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge on Wednesday night as part of Gameweek 4 of the Champions League league phase.
Then, an open training session at the Camp Nou will serve as their final warm-up before going on the road again to face Celta Vigo on Sunday, Nov. 9, in their final match before the November international break.