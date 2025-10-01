How to Watch Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain on TV, Live Stream
Arguably the biggest matchup of the 2025–26 Champions League league phase is upon us with Barcelona hosting reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night
Barcelona and PSG have played like the two best teams in the sport for long stretches of the calendar year. Although key injuries for both teams will deny them being at full strength, it’s still a mouthwatering matchup between two of the favorites to lift the trophy come May.
Fresh off usurping the top spot in the La Liga standings after defeating Real Sociedad over the weekend, Hansi Flick’s men will now aim to spoil Luis Enrique’s return to Barcelona.
Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs. PSG in the marquee matchup of the week in the Champions League.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 1
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can watch the highly-anticipated match between Barcelona and PSG on Paramount+, the official home of the Champions League in the U.S.
Fans who wish to watch the game in Spanish can do so on DAZN USA, which can be accessed to Amazon Prime Video as well.
Caliente TV has the rights to the match in Mexico, but you can access the platform as well through Amazon Prime Video. Fans must have an active subscription to be able to watch the broadcast.
In Canada, Barça supporters can catch the action on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video.
The game will be broadcasted in the United Kingdom through discovery+ and TNT Sports 4. Fans can also stream the game on the discovery+ App.
Amazon Prime Video is also an option for U.K. viewers.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Barcelona?
The Catalans will aim to make it five wins in a row in La Liga when they visit the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to face a surging Sevilla on Sunday, Oct. 5.
The trip south will be Barcelona’s final game before a healthy amount of the squad goes to represent their respective countries during October international action.
Then, a home bout against Girona awaits on the other side of the break. Flick will hope key players such as Raphinha and Fermín López can make their return from injury in the Oct. 18 clash.