How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream

Barcelona were the early pace-setters in La Liga last season, but their Clásico rivals are leading the way through seven games in 2025–26.
Real Madrid had been perfect up until their 5–2 thumping at neighbourhood rivals Atlético, while the champions also have one blemish on their copybook. The two sides look poised to do battle up until the last for the right to claim the league title, with Barça knowing they have their work cut out if they’re to emulate the domestic treble they achieved last season.
Injuries are popping up in a bid to compromise their defense, but their brightest light, Lamine Yamal, is back in action this weekend, as a new-look Real Sociedad come to town.
Here’s how to watch Barcelona’s upcoming La Liga clash.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28
- Kick-Off Time: 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 5.30 p.m. BST
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad on TV and Live Stream
Barcelona supporters in the United States can watch their upcoming clash with Real Sociedad via ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Spanish speakers in the U.S. have the option of watching through ESPN Deportes.
TSN+ and Amazon Prime Video are the two broadcasters of the La Liga clash in Canada. In Mexico, the match will be streamed exclusively on Sky Sports and Sky+.
Premier Sports is where it’s at for La Liga action in the U.K., and Barça’s upcoming duel will be shown on Premier Sports 1. If you don’t want to pay to have Premier Sports installed on your television, you can create an account and subscribe to Premier Sports online, and watch the game via the Premier Sports Player.
Prime Video is also an option for U.K. viewers.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
What’s Next for Barcelona?
Flick doubtless has an eye on their upcoming Champions League clash against the European champions, with Barcelona remaining in Montjuic as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in Gameweek 2 of the league phase.
That blockbuster duel takes place on Wednesday night.
Flick’s side then continue their domestic campaign away from home against Valencia next Saturday.
