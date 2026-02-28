Borussia Dortmund’s slim Bundesliga title hopes likely depend on whether they can prevail in a fixture in which they so often falter.

Der Klassiker has typically brought about pain for the club from the Ruhr, with Bayern Munich’s capacity to flex their superiority complex in German soccer’s answer to a Clásico aiding their dominance of the Bundesliga in modern times.

Vincent Kompany’s side are threatening another canter to glory after reclaiming their crown from Bayer Leverkusen last season. They’re eight points clear at the summit, recovering from a January stumble by winning three games on the spin to re-assert themselves as runaway leaders.

Dortmund merely have a glimmer of hope, and they head into the big one off the back of a midweek collapse in Bergamo that resulted in their Champions League elimination. Can Niko Kovač’s side thrust themselves from the canvas and pull off a memorable triumph to enliven the title race?

What Time Does Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off?

Location : Dortmund, Germany

: Dortmund, Germany Stadium : Signal Iduna Park

: Signal Iduna Park Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Kick-off Time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich on TV, Live Stream

Saturday’s all-important Bundesliga contest will be shown around the world, with supporters in the United States able to catch Der Klassiker via ESPN Select and the ESPN App. Spanish speakers can tune in on ESPN Deportes, while fuboTV is an alternative streaming avenue.

Sky holds the Bundesliga rights in the United Kingdom, and Bayern’s trip to Signal Iduna Park will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and, for those watching on a device, Sky Go and NOW TV. Sky Sports is the way to go if you’re watching from Mexico, too.

fuboTV are also streaming the game in Canada, as is DAZN and another subscription service, OneSoccer.

Country TV channel/live stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

What’s Next for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich kick off the next round of Bundesliga action on Friday night, as they welcome the struggling Borussia Mönchengladbach to the Allianz Arena.

Their Champions League campaign then resumes against Borussia Dortmund’s playoff slayers, Atalanta, in the round of 16, with the first leg scheduled for Mar. 10 in Bergamo.

Dortmund face up against FC Köln next Saturday evening.

